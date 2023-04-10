ANGOLA — Angola Easter Egg Hunt put on by the Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday in Angola City Park became another opportunity for the community to get together in a free children event.
Angola Parks Events and Marketing Coordinator Tabitha Griva said that the estimated number of guests this year amounted to 300, and that has been the trend for the last couple of years.
At the hunt, the children got to participate in the egg bags coloring, egg decoration, ring toss, and other fun activities, such as Crazy Corn Hole. Prizes and candies were distributed free to all participants.
“It’s good for us, low-income families,” said Tina Rhodes, who said she and her family have been coming to the Easter Egg Hunt in Angola every year since they moved to the area from California in 2015.
The participants of the hunt came not only from Angola, but also from other communities in Indiana and Michigan. Christina and Steve Siebenaler said they came with their grandchildren from Butler, Indiana, for the first time, because now their grandchildren are big enough to participate in such an event.
Abby Myers said that she and her family came to Angola from Michigan to visit their relatives, and they found the Angola Easter Egg Hunt on Facebook and decided to come. Myers said what she liked best was how friendly people in the community are.
Local families got out in the nice weather too. Crystal Shamplo said she and her daughter, Serenity, 6, came to have fun. Ivy Simon, 6, said she came to take a picture with the Easter Bunny, but she also liked coloring a lot.
Even the local politicians showed up to express their support for the community. Dave Martin, running for mayor, said he and his wife Pat came to the park to celebrate Easter. Martin said he liked the Easter Bunny costume very much. His wife said Angola Easter Egg Hunt was one of the best family events in the community
“We definitely love being out here,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.