ANGOLA — Powered by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Steuben County Trails, the “Walk With a Doc” group walking program starts today at Angola Commons Park.
Walk With a Doc is designed for people seeking a healthier lifestyle with milder exercise.
“Research has shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour of regular exercise! That quick stroll around the block seems a little more worthwhile now, doesn’t it?” reads the program official website.
The walks will be taking place on the second Saturday of each month starting today. The participants meet at at the Angola Parks and Recreation Office at 9 a.m. The local walks lead physician is Lynn Faur specializing in family medicine.
The participants should sign a waiver prior to arriving and know their chapter number. Angola’s chapter number is 9392. The waiver can be found on Walk With a Doc official website. The walking groups are free, there are no rules to walking with Walk With a Doc and no special gear is needed.
Walk With a Doc program was started in Columbus, Ohio, in April 2005 by cardiologist David Sabgir, and it has now expanded throughout the world as a as a grassroots effort.
The program focuses on walking because it is a simple, low contact, low intensity exercise that offers people a way to get out and enjoy the outdoors without wearing themselves out, says the program website.
Walking has the lowest dropout rate of any physical activity, the American Heart Association says. It is easier on the joints than running, and it is safe for people with orthopedic ailments, heart conditions, and those who are more than 20% overweight.
In 2009, Walk With a Doc became an official charitable organization with an executive director. After that it focused on building a program that could easily be implemented by interested doctors in other cities around the country, and it now counts more than 500 chapters worldwide, including Walk with a FUTURE Doc chapters led by medical students.
At the meetings the participants have an opportunity to learn about a current health topic from a healthcare professional and then spend the rest of the hour enjoying the walk and the conversation with their group mates and the lead physician. Healthy snacks, coffee and blood pressure checks are an optional part of a Walk with a Doc event.
“It’s a great way to get out, get active, and enjoy all the benefits that come from walking. Walk your own pace and distance,” reads the program.
For more information, contact Cameron Hospital at wellness@cameronmch.com or 667-5303. To sign up for the program and access the waiver before you walk, visit the Walk With a Doc program official website at walkwithadoc.org.
