Four people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Teresa R. Buroker, 62, of the 2300 block of C.R. 110W, arrested on C.R. 110W north of C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christina L. Carranza, 34, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Mark E. Dempsey II, 45, of Lane 101 Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at the Steuben County Probation Office on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Austin R. German, 23, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony vehicle theft.
