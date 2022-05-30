ANGOLA — The Angola American Legion hosted Angola’s Memorial Day service early Monday.
One of four programs in Steuben County to honor fallen military personnel on Monday, Angola’s service featured speaker David Miller, Fourth District American Legion commander.
The Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument had white crosses around the entirety of the mound, placed on Friday by the American Legion.
“Each one of those crosses represents thousands of men and women who have sacrificed their lives so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today,” said Angola Mayor Richard Hickman.
Before the program began, paper poppy flowers were handed out to the growing crowd. The flower symbolizes the bloodshed of soldiers that sacrificed their lives.
Becoming popular for their flourishment in Europe after World War I, the American Legion adopted the poppy on Sept. 27, 1920. Presently, the group still gives out the flower to memorialize soldiers that fought and died.
In the opening prayer, fallen military personnel were recognized. Other first responders such as police, doctors and nurses and firefighters were among those listed as well.
Miller took to the podium positioned behind the crosses and shared the stories of fallen soldiers, specifically the 13 killed in Afghanistan in August 2021. Miller then shared his own story.
“I am here because of my battle buddy, Staff Sgt. Paul, United States Army, National Guard. He volunteered to go to Iraq and was killed in action. He was due to come home to help prepare his brother to get married,” Miller said.
The true meaning of Memorial Day was Miller’s driving factor for speaking at the program.
“Paul is the reason I am here. Paul, along with my battle buddies Rob, Jake and Tom, would have returned home only to lose the battle with the demon that lives inside us all. That’s the reason I’m here. That is what Memorial Day is. It is not a sale at Sam’s Club. It is this time, on this monument, with these friends, with these patriots,” Miller said.
Angola’s Memorial Day program ended with three shots fired and Taps being played.
