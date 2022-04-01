ANGOLA — The process of selecting a new Angola fire chief launched Friday at City Hall.
Mayor Richard Hickman, City Attorney Kim Shoup, City of Angola Fire Pension Board members Terry Gary, Hillary Cope, Jay Squadrito and former Angola firefighter Jason Meek began the process.
This meeting comes after former Angola Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty stepped down as chief last Monday.
Hagerty did not give a particular motive for his resignation. He only explained he is not exiting the Angola Fire Department entirely.
“I’m not going anywhere. Just back to being a fireman,” Hagerty said.
Hickman presided over the early morning meeting. Attorney Kim Shoup took the minutes as there was not a City of Angola Fire Pension Board secretary present. The position was vacant prior to Friday’s meeting.
The position of Fire Chief is appointed by Hickman. He was given permission by the Angola Common Council on March 21 to search for a new Angola fire chief outside of the current Angola Fire Department. Multiple active Angola firefighters suggested that Hickman to do so.
The position is a mayoral appointee, but if the mayor wants to search for a candidate outside the local ranks, Common Council approval is required.
Cope moved to nominate Tyler Richmond as the City of Angola Fire Pension Board secretary, which was approved.
The current Angola Fire Pension board consists seven members. The current members are Hickman, Gary, Cope, Squadrito, Tyler Richmond and Chris Greuter. A seventh seat to be occupied by the Angola fire chief is still open.
The meeting is going to be reconvened Wednesday at 7 a.m. at City Hall.
Friday’s meeting lasted a 10 minutes.
