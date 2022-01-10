Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Juan Jorge Ajanel Ramos, 18, of the 2200 block of Winfield Way NE, Canton, Ohio, arrested on C.R. 850W at S.R. 120, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Elaina L. Chavez, 36, of the 300 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of
• Maria L. Del Cid, 34, of the 3200 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Perry A. Dominguez, 35, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested in the 5200 block of North C.R 550W, on a charge of civil contempt of court.
• Brianna L. Lesage, 21, of the 900 block of Park Drive, Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at home on a charge of domestic battery.
• Michael J. Miller, 26, of the 5000 block of S. C.R. 250W, Wolcottville, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 425W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cody J. Ormsbee, 29, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony theft of a motor vehicle.
• Tyler C. Szapkiw, 28, of Lane 405A Jimmerson Lake, attested in the 900 block of Park Drive, on charges of felony domestic battery causing injury to a known pregnant family member and strangulation.
• Cooper S. Wilson, 22, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, arrested on Clyde Avenue at East Maumee Street, on a charge of felony possession of methampetamine.
• David M. Wolfram, 64, of the 14000 block of Douglas Road, Mishawaka, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.
