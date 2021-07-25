AUBURN — Misty Spicer of St. Joe said she was a “scared and frustrated mess” as she faced an unexpected pregnancy in early 2020.
She decided to visit the Women’s Care Center in west Auburn “to see what they were, because I had driven by thousands of times and had recently seen a Facebook ad for them,” she said.
Today, Spicer is the mother of a 10-month-old son, Cruz, born Sept. 3, 2020.
Without Women’s Care Center, “I’m not even sure how I would have made it through the pregnancy or had everything Cruz needed!” Spicer said.
Since opening its doors five years ago today, Women’s Care Center has helped the mothers of nearly 1,300 babies in the northeastern Indiana area. It has provided more than 2,000 pregnancy tests and more than 2,100 ultrasound exams.
To support moms after their children are born, the center has distributed more than 38,000 diapers and provided clothing and necessities.
All services the center provides to mothers are free and confidential, supported entirely through grants and donations.
The center aims “to empower mothers to choose life for their children through compassion, education and tangible support,” its executive director, Ann Freeman, told Auburn city council members in a presentation last month.
“Imagine 60 kindergarten classrooms of children that are alive in this world because of the free services provided at Women’s Care Center,” she added.
The Auburn center exists because in 2015, its founders “wanted women to have a better option than abortion,” Freeman said, “So they started doing research and trying to find what is the best solution to this heartbreaking problem our society is facing, and they landed on the care model of Women’s Care Center.”
Founded in 1984 in South Bend by a University of Notre Dame professor, Women’s Care Center now operates 33 centers in 12 states.
People looking to open a pregnancy-support agency in Auburn looked at several models and settled on Women’s Care Center as the most successful in the nation, said Keith Turner of Angola, a founder and board member.
Among its advantages, he said, all of its counselors and professionals are college graduates and then are trained specifically by Women’s Care Center.
“Along with that comes expense,” Turner said, with a higher operating cost than other pregnancy-counseling services that use volunteers.
Thanks to donors who are “very interested in life,” Turner said, it took only a year to establish the Auburn center at 918 W. 7th St.
“The opening of the Auburn center was the fastest one that Women’s Care Center had ever seen. We had a lot of people doing a lot of hard work to make it happen,” Turner said.
Turner recalled that the center’s first client showed up even before the official opening.
“We had our first save. It was a young gal that was contemplating an abortion,” he said. “I was so choked up. … I was just overwhelmed.”
Since that day, 97% of the expectant mothers who come to Women’s Care Center have chosen life for their babies, Freeman said.
“Our moms come to us, and they’re truly making … a life-or-death decision, many times,” she said.
“Our counselors are also trained in abortion counseling, so they are able to provide women with objective, accurate information regarding abortion procedures, so they can make that decision being fully informed,” Freeman said.
“In our heart of hearts, we never believe that’s the best choice for a mother,” Freeman said about abortion.
A first-time visitor to Women’s Care Center meets in a comfortably furnished, private room with a counselor who takes her medical history and a provides a chance “to hear the mother’s story” and the obstacles she is facing, Freeman said.
“What I love about those first sessions is there’s no time limit. It’s however long the mom needs to tell her story,” Freeman said.
Each woman keeps the same counselor throughout her care.
“It’s really wonderful to have that support from another woman who gets you,” Freeman said.
After a pregnancy test, the center offers an ultrasound examination by a trained nurse, using a new unit purchased with an $18,000 gift from an anonymous donor who paid half the cost.
The ultrasound is “such a wonderful way for a mother to really bond with her child,” Freeman said.
The center’s goal for each mother to be is “to see her walk out with her head a little higher” and “a sense of hope that there is a beautiful future for her and her child,” Freeman said.
The center’s four staff members serve about 500 women every year. Freeman estimated that two-thirds of those women live in DeKalb County, with most of the others from Noble and Steuben counties.
Joining Freeman on the staff are three full-time counselors. Heather Hunter is a nurse and has been on the staff since the center opened. Se performs all ultrasound examinations and is a certified child passenger safety technician. Emma Pineda is fluent in Spanish. Emily Markowski is new to the counseling staff this year.
“They’re the nicest persons you’re ever going to meet,” Turner said about the staff members. He describes them as nonjudgmental and very open, exhibiting “radical hospitality.”
“I’m passionate about this mission, first of all because of my faith. I truly believe every life is precious and deserves protection,” said Freeman, who grew up and resides in Noble County. She joined the center staff two years ago.
The center continues supporting mothers after their children are born, until their youngest child reaches age 5.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” Freeman said.
Support for mothers includes the center’s Crib Club store, where they can purchase baby supplies with coupons they earn through their visits to Women’s Care Center and other related services.
Community residents donate new and gently used items to the Crib Club. The Eastside Area Community Foundation provided a grant for breastfeeding supplies, and another grant helped the store purchase home-safety items.
The Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne helps stock and operate the Crib Club, which is open for shopping two days each week.
“I have earned most of his clothes, toys, shoes, baby toiletries, etc. there!” Spicer said about her new son. “His whole library of books is all from them. I still do online classes to earn diapers or whatever else we need.”
After every visit to the center, mothers are encouraged to take home children’s books that have been purchased with grant money, Freeman said.
The center’s educational DVDs provide 20 courses in topics such as breastfeeding, postpartum care, understanding pregnancy, raising toddlers and home safety.
“The morning sickness was awful but they had lots of tips for that!” Spicer said about the center’s help. “They did an ultrasound to show me it was a healthy pregnancy. … They had answers to any questions I had. They gave me a free book for the baby every time I was in. They gave me recommendations for some things to help, and they were all always so nice, so it wasn’t like I was being judged or anything.”
Spicer added, “I earned a car seat from them, as well! They saved me so much money by letting me earn things he needs, and all the while I was/am learning, because even though this isn’t my first rodeo, after 12 years so much has changed!”
When Spicer found herself expecting last year, it was 11 years after the birth of her youngest child, and already with four children ranging up to a senior in high school, she said.
“I will forever be super-grateful for everything the Women’s Care Center has done for me and shown me how to help myself be a better mother!” Spicer concluded. “I can’t even begin to express my appreciation for the care they gave me to be comfortable with having another baby!”
“I see our program as early intervention,” Freeman said. “If we can get in and offer those moms support and education, maybe we will have less families involved with DCS and more intact families in our community. … I have no doubt that we’re making an immensely positive impact on our community.”
Freeman said 60% of the center’s new clients come through referrals by past or existing clients.
“What we really love to see is when our existing clients bring their friends or their sisters,” she said.
“It’s exceeded the wildest imaginations of everyone,” Turner said about the center. The estimates it is involved with 25-30% of all births in northeast Indiana.
“We’ve had nothing but happiness problems, because initially we didn’t think the demand would be as high as it is,” Turner said. “It’s been extraordinarily rewarding.”
“I feel very blessed,” Freeman said about her role. “I get to be a joy-bringer in our community.”
