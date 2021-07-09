ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft is off to a bumpy start this year with tricky winds and weather preventing Friday morning's early dawn patrol and media flights.
"Mother Nature is very fickle," said festival coordinator Marsha Drewes.
Phil Clinger, pilot of the balloon Liberty and competition director for Angola Balloons Aloft, began setting up at Angola High School at 5 a.m. to take off for the dawn patrol. Low clouds and an increase in wind, however, proved to be problematic.
Clinger and his crew were able to inflate the balloon, but the wind continued to rock it back and forth. They were still attempting to stabilize Liberty on the ground when other pilots began arriving at 6 a.m. for the morning briefing prior to the media flight.
The morning's low cloud ceiling also presented a problem since low clouds can interfere with a pilot's control and make balloon rides unsafe.
"Visibility is fine. It's the clouds," Clinger said.
Aside from cloud coverage, winds from both Illinois to the west and tropical storm Elsa to the east are converging in the Midwest and potentially causing trouble in the air.
The pilots gathered for a weather debrief, and it was decided that they would fly if the weather cleared, of course.
As of 8:30 a.m., the plan was to forge ahead with the Judy Weaver and Glenn Flint Memorial Flight at 7 p.m. and the twilight glow today. Even if the balloons can't fly, all of the other activities will take place, weather permitting.
Here is what the schedule looks like for the rest of the weekend, weather permitting.
Angola Balloons Aloft Schedule
Times are approximate and schedules may change without notice. All events during Angola Balloons Aloft are dependent on prevailing weather conditions. The safety of pilots, volunteers and spectators is the primary concern.
Friday
4-7 p.m.: Paid helicopter rides
4-9 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone and food vendors
5-7 p.m.: COVID-19 vaccines offered for free
6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies
7 p.m.: Judy Weaver and Glenn Flint Memorial Flight
8-10:30 p.m.: Music by Retro Radio
Twilight: Hot air balloon illumination
Saturday
7 a.m.: Balloon competition and paid balloon rides
8:30-10 a.m.: Classic car show and cruise-in
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: COVID-19 vaccines offered for free
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Paid helicopter rides
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antique tractor show
Noon-9 p.m.: Food vendors
Noon-9 p.m.: Kid’s Fun Zone
2-4 p.m.: Top contestants from Angola’s Got Talent
6-8 p.m.: Music by Attaboy Band
7 p.m.: Hot air balloon competition flight and pole grab
Twilight: Hot air balloon illumination
Sunday
7 a.m.: Hot air balloon competition flight
