Stock prices have fallen, leading to the bear market conditions in some major stock exchanges.
Understanding how stocks prices work is important to understanding the current market conditions.
Michael Axel, president of AMI Investment explained it this way:
“Stocks are valued based on their discounted future cash flows,” he said. “For example, if Company A produces $10 per year of free cash flow and Company B produces $5 per year in free cash flow, Company A should be worth twice Company B (all things being equal).
“If Company A is trading for $100 (10 times free cash flow) and Company B is trading for $90 (18 times free cash flow), you would conclude that Company A is a better bargain than Company B (all things being equal).”
From there, Axel’s explanation gets a little heady.
“Future Cash flows are discounted back to calculate their Net Present Value using a risk-free discount rate,” he said. “Without getting into the weeds too much over discount rates, the basics are that as interest rates drop, the discount rate you use to calculate the Net Present Value of future cash flows declines and this makes future cash flows more valuable. As interest rates rise, the opposite is true. The discount rate increases making future cash flows less valuable. Stock prices are affected by a number of macro and micro factors, but the biggest drivers of stock valuations are future earnings and interest rates.”
Edison Byzyka, chief investment officer, at Credent Wealth in Auburn, offered this description of stock values.
“Stock prices are often determined by the anticipated future earnings potential of a company, not the current state of the company,” Byzyka explained. “As an example, if Apple Computer posts record high revenue today (very positive), yet tells us that revenue over the next few quarters may be lower (not as positive), the stock will see a notably higher volatility profile to the downside. None of that is to suggest that their products are obsolete, but it does provide for a valuation reassessment as to the earnings multiplier that investors are willing to pay for each share of the stock.
“After all, stocks are guided by their price-to-earnings ratio,” he said. “If earnings are expected to potentially be lower, that ratio will immediately adjust even though the new lower revenue has not been announced. Depending on the earnings guidance that Apple, or Nike, may provide, the volatility profile will reflect that assessment. Inflation has also been a short-term sentiment detractor for companies like Apple (big growth company) and Nike (large consumer discretionary company). If the idea remains dominant across investors that we have yet to reach peak inflation, then conventional wisdom suggests that companies will generate less revenue amidst a supply chain that now demands higher input costs. Not to mention higher labor costs within the current labor market.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.