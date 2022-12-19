ANGOLA — An Angola Police officer was injured and a mobile home and a car were destroyed after a wreck caused an explosion at a mobile home park in Angola on Sunday.
Jose Salud Gonzalez, 66, Angola, was arrested on a charge of Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated after he allegedly struck the gas service meter at the mobile home after he turned a curve too sharply on a private drive in the park located off the 600 block of North Wayne Street.
Angola Police and Fire were dispatched to the scene at 4:28 p.m. and a gas leak was detected and NIPSCO was called.
At 4:35 p.m., an explosion occurred, ruining the mobile home and the 2002 Toyota Camry Gonzalez was driving.
In addition, a piece of flying debris struck an Angola Police Officer on the arm, who was injured and taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital where he was treated and later released.
The mobile home is taped off and its contents are visible as the northeast corner of the structure is completely blown open.
The Angola Police and Fire Departments were assisted by: Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Fremont Fire Department, Ashley Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Orland Fire Department, NIPSCO, Countryside Towing and the Angola Water Department.
A Go Fund Me fundraiser has been established for the family that was forced from their home. It is located at https://bit.ly/3hzcUae.
