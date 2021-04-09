ANGOLA — Steuben County property tax bills will soon be arriving in people's mailboxes, Steuben County Treasurer Missy Bixler announced on Friday.
The statements will be going out in Wednesday's mail.
Payments for at least the spring installment will be due on May 10. The fall installment will be due on Nov. 10.
Payments can be made by numerous methods, including online, in person, by mail or in the drop box on the north drive of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
In addition to cash or checks, the county accepts American Express, Master Card, Visa, Discover and echecks online or by phone by calling 877-690-3729.
People wishing to pay online may do so by going to co.steuben.in.us. On the website, users will have to go to the department drop-down menu and follow alphabetically to the Treasurer's Office. A link to make the payment is in a red box on the left side of the page.
People wanting a receipt for their tax payment may receive one by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the treasurer at Steuben County Treasurer, 317 S. Wayne St. Suite 2K, Angola IN 46703.
Three local banks will also accept payment. They include First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Farmers State Bank and STAR Financial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.