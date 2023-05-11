ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County again this summer will make free meals available to all children 18 years old and younger, as well as to those who are older than 18, but enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally and physically disabled.
This move was made possible due to the MSD Food Service participation in the federally funded, state-administered program Summer Food Service Program.
“Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all participants,” said the MSD Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford in the press release. “There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.”
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, she added, beginning June 5 and ending July 28. Free meals will be offered at three locations in Angola.
Angola Middle School on 1350 E. Maumee St. will offer breakfasts from June 5-16 from 7:45-8:15 a.m. Ryan Park Elementary on 1000 S. John McBride Ave. will have breakfasts on June 5-16 from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and lunches from 11 a.m. to noon.
Carlin Park on 800 N. Williams St. will offer breakfasts from June 5 to July 28 from 8:30-9:00 a.m., and lunches from 11-11:45 a.m.
Haynes-Clifford explained that in accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, it is prohibited to discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity with regard to the program.
For the convenience of the students and families, program information may be available in languages other than English. In addition, it can also be accessible to people with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information including Braille, large print, audiotape, and American Sign Language.
For more information on the program, please contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202- 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
For additional information, please contact the MSD Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford at 665-2854, ext. 1202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.