ANGOLA — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat on Wednesday ruled that the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals made the correct decision in granting a special exception allowing the development of a 10-unit condominium project on Crooked Lake.
The judicial review of the Nov. 8, 2021 Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals decision to allow the condominium project on Crooked Lake agreed with points made by attorneys for the development of Casey's Landing and the BZA.
"We, (Crown Point LLC Partners ) are pleased to see this this outcome. It supports what we have believed in all along, that we have followed the direction of the ordinance to the letter as well as the regulations dictated by all adjoining agencies that were required for us to satisfy a submittal for a complete and compliant project. Equally we are appreciative of the folks in all of these departments for the time and effort they have expended in assisting us in doing the same. We are very inspired to bring this project to the community as we believe in it and believe in the need that it fills in the marketplace," said Randy Strebig, one of the Crown Point partners, on Thursday.
Margaret Rockwood, Dublin, Ohio, filed the petition for judicial review of the BZA’s decision for Casey’s Landing, a condominium project proposed for the first basin of Crooked Lake at the former site of Casey’s Cove Marina. After she was contacted on Thursday, Rockwood reserved comment until hearing from her attorney, particularly seeing that the ruling came down about a week before the deadline for her side to present a brief in answer to Crown Point and the county.
Crown Point, which is the name of the addition to the lake, met all the requirements for such a condominium development under the county’s zoning ordinance, officials said at the time. No variances for such things as setbacks or height were needed for the project.
The court agreed with the BZA's decisions and said the development was no different than any of the other housing units on the lake in that its purpose was to provide living space or seasonal living for people. Wheat also wrote that the development would not be "injurious to the public health, safety and general welfare of the community."
The ruling also said with the development eliminating Casey's Cove Marina — which operated not only a marina, but boat dock rental for more than two dozen boats and a ramp for public use for a fee — would reduce boat traffic on Crooked Lake.
"The Court concludes that the evidence of record supports the finding of the BZA that granting Crown Point’s requested Special Exception will not be contrary to the general purposes served by the zoning ordinance, and will not permanently injure other property in the vicinity," the ruling said. "The Court concludes that the evidence of record supports the finding of the BZA that granting Crown Point’s requested Special Exception will be consistent with the character of the zoning district and recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan."
Because the ruling precluded Rockwood's deadline to file a brief in the case, she could ask for a stay of the decision until that document could be filed and reviewed. She also could take the case to the Indiana Court of Appeals.
A copy of the judge's decision appears in a file that accompanies this story online at kcpnews.com.
