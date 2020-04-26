Steel Dynamics operating at full employment, hours
AUBURN — DeKalb County’s largest employer is running at full strength in the midst of an economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson said Friday.
Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Butler Flat Roll Division and New Millennium Building Systems facility, both in rural Butler, employ more than 1,000 people.
“At this time, both facilities are operating at full employment with full work hours,” SDI said Friday in response to an inquiry from KPC Media Group.
Ashley plant’s owner reveals new name
SAN FRANCISCO — Brightmark Energy, a global waste solutions leader that is building a plastics-to-fuel conversion plant in Ashley, last week said that it has dropped the word “Energy” from its name and will be known as simply “Brightmark” to better reflect the company’s mission and focus.
The new name signifies the company’s global growth trajectory in support of its mission to build a world without waste, as well as the outputs Brightmark produces other than energy, including clean water, wax and the materials used to produce new plastics. Advanced plastics recycling, or plastics renewal, and renewable natural gas via anaerobic digestion will remain at the core of Brightmark’s waste solutions, the company said.
Over the past two years, Brightmark has more than tripled the size of its staff, garnered $150 million in equity investments in its projects, and acquired proprietary technology that will create a circular economy for post-use plastics.
The company is financing and constructing a $260 million, first-of-its-kind plastics renewal facility in Ashley: Beginning in early 2021, the facility will accept 100,000 tons of plastics each year for conversion into new products — a much greater scale than any other facility of its kind in the world.
Kendallville waives penalties on utility bills
KENDALLVILLE — The city of Kendallville won’t be charging penalties if people can’t get their water and sewer payments paid in full.
The city already can’t disconnect anyone right now due to state orders giving more leeway due to the pandemic, but Kendallville City Council members also voted Tuesday to give residents a little relief if they can’t quite make the bills right now.
Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie proposed that Kendallville waive its utility penalties for the short-term, asking the city to consider waiving fees for April. If residents don’t pay their bills on time or don’t pay in full, the city charges a 10% fee on the first $3 and then 3% on anything over $3 on water bills as well as a 10% fee on wastewater bills.
After discussion, the council opted to withhold penalties for all city utility bills through June 30, effectively giving residents three months of relief.
In normal times, Kendallville doesn’t typically have many delinquencies, Ritchie said. But with hundreds of people furloughed or laid off due to coronavirus’ impacts on local business and industry, it’s likely the city would see far more starting this month.
Heffelfinger hired to lead Butler police
BUTLER — Mark Heffelfinger, who retired from the Indiana State Police 16 months ago, will lead the Butler Police Department beginning May 1.
Heffelfinger was introduced Monday to a small gathering at Butler City Hall and to city officials listening by phone.
Heffelfinger, 64, follows Police Chief Jim Nichols, who is retiring after 23 years with the Butler department, including the last 13 as chief. Nichols’ last day will be April 30.
Heffelfinger, a 1974 Eastside High School graduate, was a patrolman with the Butler Police Department from January to June 1984. He became a state trooper that November.
Nichols, 57, said he will be moving to Florida, where he anticipates pursing another career in law enforcement, either in patrol or detective work. He plans to work another 10 years before retiring completely.
Trine University plans to reopen in August
ANGOLA — Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II on Thursday informed university students, faculty and staff of the university’s intention to welcome students back to campus in August, subject to federal, state and local health guidelines.
The university had to close in March due to a state order due to COVID-19.
Trine’s fall semester is scheduled to start Aug. 24. Brooks said that while the university plans to operate as normally as possible, it could be a “new” normal.
Trine’s spring semester ends next week. Graduation was supposed to be on Saturday, but it was canceled. Spring graduates will be allowed to participate in the winter commencement.
Hospital to resume services state allows
ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is going to start conducting certain non-emergency care procedures as allowed by the latest executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, said a news release from the hospital.
That order, effective April 20, said hospitals with sufficient personal protective equipment, staff and other supplies necessary to treat COVID-19 patients “should conduct medically necessary procedures, such as those determining cancer diagnosis and cardiac issues, respiratory procedures and procedures to reduce significant pain or symptoms making quality of life unacceptable.”
“Currently, Cameron has enough personal protective equipment, staff and other supplies for the COVID-19 response, allowing us to conduct medically necessary procedures,” said Connie McCahill, Cameron president and CEO.
In addition to surgical services, these areas will resume select non-emergency care starting Monday:outpatient rehab, imaging services, cardiac testing/rehabilitation and in-lab sleep testing.
DeKalb Central to remodel, enlarge school cafeteria
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday accepted a $3.72 million bid from Fetters Construction of Auburn to build a larger cafeteria and kitchen at J.R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn.
Fetters was the low bidder on the project, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider told the board, which met virtually by video with the meeting being live-streamed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The size of the new construction increased from 8,450 square feet that originally was proposed to 11,000 square feet, the board heard. The enlarged space also will be used for public events and meetings. The size of the mechanical operations room also has increased.
While accepting the bid for the cafeteria and kitchen, the board rejected bids for renovation of an enclosed courtyard educational space at the school. The low bid of $938,000 was 63% higher than original estimates, Snider said.
