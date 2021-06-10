ANGOLA — Marek Kolar, associate professor in Trine University’s Ketner School of Business, provides a detailed look at the U.S. economy in the newest episode of the university’s Faculty Focus podcast.
Kolar, who holds a doctorate in macroeconomics and is an expert in monetary policy, discusses topics including how the U.S. and world economies are faring after COVID-19, whether the economic stimulus payments worked as intended, the possible effects of proposals such as raising the minimum wage and government spending on transportation infrastructure, and where the U.S. economy is headed.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Faculty Focus podcast features interviews with Trine University faculty members about current research and/or topics of interest to the community at large.
Hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, the podcast is available at facultyfocus.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
