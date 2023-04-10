ANGOLA — On a day as sunny as the one in September when ground was broken for Steuben County's new judicial center, officials gathered once again to place the final piece of structural steel in the building on Monday.
The topping out ceremony came on Day 210 of the project, said Larry Weigand, CEO of construction management firm Weigand Construction. That leaves 417 days until the county will get to take possession of the 50,000 square foot building.
"We can't wait to turn it over to you in about a year," Weigand said.
There was much excitement as officials from Steuben County, Angola, Weigand, architect RQAW and local businesses were on hand to watch the traditional ceremony where a white structural beam is placed as the final piece of structural steel.
Also atop the beam was an American flag, a spruce tree and a banner from the proud members of Local 292 Iron Workers who did the framing in about 20 days.
"It's great to see the project topped off," Commissioner President Wil Howard said.
Howard and others talked about how the project was 10 years in the making.
Steuben County Council President Rick Shipe said some have complained about kicking the can down the road with the project, but the building is being built and the county is moving forward.
"There's a proper time and place for everything and that time is now," Shipe said.
Indeed, most officials who took to the podium talked about the excitement revolving around the project and the positive vibe it has created on the Steuben County government campus.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee injected the philosophy behind what the building represents.
"I'm happy," Fee said, "because of something you can't see. We're all united behind an ideal, the rule of law, of justice."
Reflecting on the building the new center will replace, the 1868 Steuben County Courthouse, Howard asked Weigand a simple question as he approached to share some words, paper in hand.
"Is that paper our 165-year guarantee," Howard asked.
There were many thank yous for getting to the point at which the construction has progress.
"Especially our steel guys who brought us here in such a short amount of time," Howard said.
After all of the speeches, the white beam, complete with autographs from many in the community, from children to retirees, was placed without a hitch.
Giving the signal to the iron workers to raise the beam were members of the Fourth-Grade, Fifth-Grade Student Council from Hendry Park Elementary School, who were all outfitted with hardhats provided by Weigand.
Prior to the start of the ceremony, many of the school children went around to elected officials to collect their autographs on their ceremonial hardhats.
As Fee signed his name on the harhat of fourth-grader Leo Urbina, he said he was honored to be able to provide a memento of the occasion.
Prior to raising the beam Weigand explained the significance of the ceremony. Along with the signatures, to show support, there was an American flag, which showed there has not been any lost time due to accidents or any other disruption. The evergreen tree symbolizes growth and well wishes for the future.
The existing Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
After years of trying to find a site and design for the new facility, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners selected a site that’s nestled between the Steuben County Jail and the Steuben Community Center at the corner of East South and South Martha streets.
All county offices related to the courts — with the exception of the Sheriff’s Office — will be located in the judicial center as opposed to scattered about the county campus as it is today.
The existing Courthouse is going to be repurposed but a plan has yet to be made known.
