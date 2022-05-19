ANGOLA — The Prairie Heights Tee Company is improving lives one t-shirt at a time.
The t-shirt business was an idea brought to the Prairie Heights school board to help fundraise for local needs, welcome new students and provide prizes for the teacher of the month.
PHTCo is working to help the staff and students feel included in the school. PHTCo makes a lot of different spirit wear that is sold at lunch in the middle school. These PH spirit shirts were created because a lot of students, who are now involved in PHTCo, were from different districts so they didn’t have anything to wear on spirit days. The shirts were a way to make students feel welcomed on days where everyone was wearing spirit wear.
This company was founded by Cassidy Wolheter and Shanan Staton. Wolheter is the emotionally disabled teacher at PH and Staton is her classroom parapro. “We wanted a release for our student's artistic talents and wanted to incorporate some job, social and life skills,” said Staton.
The students involved are all a part of the emotionally disabled class and the social skills class. This company gave them the opportunity to learn functional skills and work with others on big projects. PHTCo has made many shirts and helped with many organizations throughout the school corporation.
“We just finished making food service shirts. We sell spirit wear weekly at lunch. We made shirts for the gym uniforms for the musical Footloose. We do staff of the month shirts monthly,” said Staton. “We are really winding down because we are almost out of school days. Our next project is making shirts for the strength and weight training class at the high school.”
Not only is this company improving the lives of those involved but the whole school community. Their most recent project has been creating t-shirts to raise money for the family of Julie Hullinger, the Prairie Heights Elementary secretary. Hullinger is currently fighting cancer and PHTCo was able to make over 320 shirts to sell.
They ended up making more than $1,800 for Hullinger. Students and staff were able to purchase shirts by Facebook and an email that was sent to the staff.
