BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Over the next two weekends, Charlie Brown fans can catch the stage adaptation of the holiday favorite, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Prairie Heights High School.
Based off the comic by Charles Schultz, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” follows the Peanuts gang as they discover the real meaning of Christmas.
For show director Corrine Reed, the excitement surrounding the show is very real.
“I love Charlie Brown and I always have since I was cast as Peppermint Patty in ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,’” said Reed. “I wanted to do that but it’s such a limited cast.”
Reed likes to get younger thespians involved in shows, especially the winter musical, so when a stage production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” came out, she knew her students had to put on the show themselves.
This show, unlike “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” has a larger cast so more students could get involved.
“The whole show has been a lot of fun,” Reed said. “I am pleased, too, with how many students came out and with the new faces.”
There are some obvious changes from the animated, television version of the show, such as the size of Snoopy’s doghouse and Charlie Brown won’t be bald, but overall Reed said the audience can expect everything they know and love from the original version.
The dog house is human-sized and weight-bearing, because it had to be and the miniature grand piano played by Schroeder, said Reed is incredibly well done.
The only members of the orchestra pit include a pianist, a bassist and drums.
“But they deliver all the music you’d expect in ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’” she said.
In spots that the animated version would go to commercial, Reed said they’ve incorporated commercials, of sorts, by pulling skits from two other shows, “Christmas Shorts” and “Deck the Stage.”
They won’t be commercials in the sales sense of the word, but rather as short breaks to get more students involved and having a good time while things like scene changes and costumes happen.
Some of the skits, Reed said, also relate to either the scene the skit follows or act to lead into the coming scenes in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Shows will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 3 p.m., all in the Brice G. Diehl Auditorium at Prairie Heights High School.
The performance on Dec. 14 will be interpreted in American Sign Language for the deaf or hard of hearing.
Tickets are available now at phtheatre.booktix.com and will be available at the door the day of the show.
Elementary students that want a discounted ticket can get theirs for half off by bringing a letter to Santa to mail before the show. Santa’s mailbox will be at the doors and Santa himself will be visiting after the final show on Dec. 22 on the stage.
Middle school students can get a free ticket by submitting an essay about what Christmas means to them to Reed, creed@ph.k12.in.us.
