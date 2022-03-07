ANGOLA — Thirty-nine dollars and 10 cents.
That’s what it will cost the owner of a median-valued Steuben County homeowners on an annual basis to pay for a new judicial center.
And that’s on the high side.
Financial consultant Jeff Peters of Peters Municipal Consultants, Franklin, laid out a relatively detailed financial analysis of what it will cost Steuben County to build a $28 million judicial center on Monday during a public hearing on the topic held by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
“It should be less than that but we want to err on the high side,” Peters said.
Peters based his annual homeowner’s estimate based on the media-priced home in Steuben County, which is $148,800. His tax bill estimate took into consideration that the person who owned that home has a mortgage and therefore is getting a mortgage deduction as well as a homestead deduction.
Assuming that homeowner pays his or her mortgage plus insurance and taxes through an escrow account, Peters said that individual would be adding $3.26 a month to the monthly payment.
It didn’t seem like too much of a blow to local officials. Some members of the Steuben County Council who were in attendance could be heard saying in the hallway after the hearing that the price tag didn’t seem so bad, based on Peters’ example.
The public hearing, the first of two that are required by law for public financing of this sort, was relatively short, about 10 minutes, with only Peters speaking after he was introduced by Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners. The hearing was given a time slot of 70 minutes on the agenda.
No members of the public spoke about the project when given the opportunity. There were 22 people in the gallery, many of whom were government officials or regular attendees of commissioner meetings.
The preliminary estimate for the project from construction manager Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, was $27.8 million.
For his work, Peters used a cost estimate of $30.5 million.
It has been said by Dave Jankowski of Weigand that costs for the project are increasing monthly, even with no construction underway.
Peters applauded Steuben County officials for their fiscal management. Even with a relatively high assessed valuation — the tax value for all real property in the county — taxes are low.
“You are the fifth lowest among the 92 counties in Indiana,” Peters said. With the addition of the judicial center project, the county will be the eighth lowest in the state.
“It’s modest when you’ve got that much assess value to spread it across,” Peters said.
Much of that value comes from lake properties, as opposed to some of the neighboring counties that draw the bulk of their value from manufacturing properties, not residential.
Commissioners are looking at the highly detailed package construction package that was presented two weeks ago and report back to Jankowski and project architect-engineer RQAW, Fishers, on possible ways to trim the cost of the facility. Commissioners are going to fast-track their work because literally time is money with this project.
Jankowski said the annual inflation rate for construction was 14.9% last year. Just in January, the rate was 1.3% for one month.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. It is to be build on county owned land on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
