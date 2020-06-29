HUDSON — A Hudson man was airlifted from the scene of a Sunday evening crash on C.R. 500W.
Indiana State Police were called around 5:20 p.m. to the crash site north of C.R. 400S. Mitchell A. Musser, 24, was laying in the grass next to his overturned pickup truck being treated by EMS personnel and firefighters, said the ISP news release.
Musser had been traveling north on CR500W, likely at a high rate of speed, says the news release. He reportedly veered off the road twice before losing control. The truck went airborne, impacting an earth embankment and rolling over, ejecting Musser.
Investigators say Musser was not wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed is suspected to be a primary factor in the crash. The complete circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
The extent of Musser’s injuries were not reported. He was air lifted from the scene by Parkview Samaritan helicopter and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. No further medical information was available on Monday.
Steuben County Sheriff’s department, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Ashley and Hudson fire departments, Steuben County EMS and Ashley Police Department assisted at the scene.
