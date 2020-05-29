Brian Miller and Chris McCreery both like being outside, and they can’t think of a better way to enjoy the outdoors than taking in a round of disc golf.
Miller, 45, originally from St. Joe, is helping the City of Butler establish its first disc golf course in Maxton Park on the city’s northeast side, near the high school school.
McCreery, 41, of Kendallville, is a member of Indiana State Police and has played disc golf about five years.
“I grew up throwing and catching a Frisbee with my dad,” McCreery said. “I saw the baskets at Bixler Lake (in Kendallville), started playing, and I got hooked.”
Miller discovered the sport in the late 1990s while on a picnic with friends in Niles, Michigan.
“I tried it and I loved it,” he said. Miller discovered more people who enjoyed the sport and began playing on local courses.
“Most people are familiar with what we call ‘stick golf.’ Disc golf is very similar to that,” he added. “You throw your disc down the fairway toward a basket. Like stick golf, the goal is to complete the course in as few strokes as possible.”
“Regular golf takes a bit of talent to make good contact with the ball to make it fun,” McCreery added.
“There are different discs that you can craft shots,” he explained. While a Frisbee disc tends to angle in one direction, discs used in the sport are capable of making wide turns and angled shots.
“When you understand your discs and that they do different things, you can play the harder courses,” McCreery said.
In 2005, Miller began to compete in amateur tournaments throughout the Midwest. Two years later, he tied for fourth place in the amateur world championships in Milwaukee, Wis.
He became a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association, and has played on the pro tour since. With a wife and two children, Miller said he now devotes more time to promoting the sport and designing new courses.
Miller is a member of the Fort Disc Golf Club that hosts two tournaments in the state. Those tournaments, set for June 27-28 in Brown County and Aug. 8 in Swinney Park in Fort Wayne, will each attract more than 200 teams, he said.
Like stick golf, players carry different types of discs — putters, mid-range and drivers — with additional options in each category. Miller explained he typically carries 20 different discs when he plays.
“It’s good exercise. You’re outdoors,” he said. Where a round of stick golf may take 3-4 hours, any player, regardless of experience, can play 18 holes of disc golf in 90 minutes.
Players “tee off” from a concrete pad, wood chips or other material toward a wire basket that surrounds a pole anchored in the ground. After the tee shot, each successive throw is made from where the previous throw landed until the hole is completed.
Courses typically incorporate wooded areas and diverse terrain to provide natural obstacles to the flight of the disc. As with golf, players must play the disc where it lies unless otherwise governed by the rules.
A sanctioning body with about 31,000 members, the PDGA website includes links to disc golf courses throughout the United States, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Iceland, Togo, Kenya, Qatar and Israel to name a few.
According to the pdga.com website, “Steady” Ed Headrick is considered the father of disc golf. He patented two inventions that are synonymous with the sport — the Frisbee, created in 1966 while he was an employee at Wham-O and the basis of all disc golf targets, the Disc Golf Pole Hole, patented in 1975.
That same year, Headrick installed the first disc golf course in Pasadena, Calif., using permanent poles in the ground for targets. Those would be replaced with his Disc Golf Pole Holes.
DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties each feature at least one disc golf course.
The proposed course for Butler would be 18 holes with concrete tees. All holes would be located on the east side of the park, along Big Run Creek.
In addition to the course on either side of Bixler Lake, a new, 18-hole competitive course is currently under construction on the east side of Bixler Lake Park, with current plans to have it ready this year, according to the City of Kendallville website.
“The course at Bixler is fun and challenging, but when the park’s busy, it’s difficult to play,” McCreery explained. “Sometimes, you have to skip holes or change your shots” to avoid interfering with other park activities. “That takes some of the fun out of it.”
McCreery and friends Josh Huggett and Corey Cooper are helping to develop the new course. Their goal is to have the course fully playable later this year.
Wet weather hampered development efforts this spring, and safety guidelines resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic further complicated attracting volunteers and getting work done.
A Facebook page, Kendallville Area Disc Golf, has been established to spread the enjoyment of the sport.
A course in Angola Commons Park, 299 S. John St., reopens on June 14.
UDisc.com offers a downloadable app for Apple and Google Play for disc golf aficionados. It includes information about more than 10,000 courses to play, with maps to navigate the course. Users can track the courses they’ve played and create a wish list.
“At its worst, (disc golf) is a nice hike in the park,” McCreery said. “It’s an enjoyable day in the park.
“At its best, it’s a sport that can be played by anyone, usually for free or a small donation.
“It’s fun and it’s easy to do,” he said. “You can find a course in just about every county.”
All information about these area courses comes from the pdga.com website:
DeKalb County
Eckhart Park
1500 S. Cedar St.
Auburn
Established: 2017
Description: Nine holes. Wood chip tees. Total course length is 2,392 feet. Eight holes measure under 300 feet.
Steuben County
Angola Commons Park
Circle Hill Cemetery Road
Angola
Established: 2019
Description: 18 holes. Grass tees, mostly hilly with scattered foliage. Total course length is 6,904 feet. Four holes measure under 300 feet. Seven holes measure between 300-400 feet. Seven holes measure over 400 feet.
Fremont Middle School
811 W. Renee Drive
Fremont
Established: 2013
Description: Nine holes. Concrete tees, slight slope with sparse foliage. No information is available about course length or hole measurements.
LaGrange County
Delt Church Park
6455 South, C.R. 200 West
Wolcottville
Established: 2009
Description: 18 holes. Grass tees, flat course with sparse foliage. Four holes are under 300 feet. Nine holes range between 300-400 feet. Five holes measure over 400 feet.
Noble County
Hidden Diamonds
300 Weber Road.
Albion
Established: 2016
Description: Nine holes. Mixed tees. Course is rolling with a mixture of trees and open areas. Total course length is 3,312 feet. Three holes are under 300 feet. Three holes measure between 300-400 feet. Three holes measure over 400 feet.
Bixler Lake Park and Campground
Lake Park Drive
Kendallville
Established: 2010
Description: 18 holes with the front nine on the east side of the lake and the back nine about a mile away on the west side. Natural tees with low hills and scattered foliage. Total course length is 5,074 feet. Fifteen holes are under 300 feet. Two holes are between 300-400 feet. One hole is over 400 feet.
Little Slice of Heaven
4680 South, 200 East
Churubusco
Established: 2005
Description: Located on private property, this course is available for private parties, youth groups and fundraising activities. All baskets are lit for night play. Course is nine holes with natural tees. Course is mostly hilly with scattered foliage. Total course length is 5,049 feet.
(0) comments
