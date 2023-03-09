ANGOLA — Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District celebrated 75 years of protecting natural resources on Wednesday.
The celebration was held at Club Z in the MTI Center at Trine University. Along with serving an Italian meal to celebrate the occasion, organizers invited Bob Barr, a research scientist from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, to talk about the impact of climate change on a local level.
In his speech Barr concentrated on the rising water level in Indiana in general and in Steuben County that have occurred over the last 30 years due to climate change.
“Most of you have probably noticed some of the changes (like) increased periods of very heavy rains,” said Barr.
He then noted that the abundance of water was not something unfamiliar for Steuben County where water runs close to infrastructure.
The reason he was addressing the amount of water in his presentation was that Purdue Climate Center data was indicative of the fact that the annual precipitation in the area increased more than 4 inches from the end of the 19th century.
Barr said that 4 inches might seem insignificant, but if you look at the data, it becomes evident that the annual precipitation growth was increasing rapidly in the last few years. That becomes a problem as this rapid growth indicates that in the future the trend is going to continue.
“You can see the increase it’s been really fast since depending on where we are in the state somewhere around the 1980s,” said Barr. “This is a different climatic regime.”
He said the change is what geologists call the loss of stationery, which is the ability to predict the future based on what happened in the past. Barr brought as an example of the loss of stationery the recent 41% increase in the heavy storms in the area, indicated by the National Climate Assessment data.
In addition, Barr mentioned heavy recent downpours across Indiana that would have been abnormal for the area in the past. He said that the sharp increase in very heavy rains in the area began in the 1970s-1980s, too.
Fast climate change is disruptive for normal functioning in the region because key infrastructure projects were made based on the climatic regime that is now outdated, he continued.
According to the data of watching the weather and climate in Indiana over approximately the last 10 years, precipitation increased by 10%, and while this might seem as not threatening enough, the projection means that in 30 years the increase might amount to 30%.
“These aren’t models,” said Barr. “These are measured data.”
He mentioned that most of the residents have witnessed a number of those increases with flooding not only in places like Kokomo where a lot of infrastructure was originally built on floodplains, but also in Goshen that had earlier seemed mostly flood safe.
Sufficient water storage that can be an answer to this issue, said Barr. However, as he pointed out due to the soil still frozen when the heavy rainfalls come or that it is just too intense, not all the areas have sufficient water storage.
In other words, said Barr, the local communities need to adapt to the ongoing climate change. However, adapting to it might cost about $1 million a mile for efforts fixing the water channels flow disrupted by flooding.
In addition, such efforts might turn out to be repetitive as in the case of trying to deepen or incise a river channel to avoid its flooding on the surrounding floodplains. In that case the deeper river channels tend to widen with time to their original width, and the whole operation needs to be repeated.
“Some places in this state, we have done this a half a dozen times,” said Barr.
Despite the overall difficulties of mitigating climate change, a manual is available and can give some idea of what can be done for maintaining the local ecosystems.
“Do me a favor and take care of what you have,” said Barr. “You really are some of the very best in the state.”
