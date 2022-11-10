ANGOLA — Mayor Richard Hickman announced Wednesday that he will not be running for re-election despite being encouraged otherwise.
In an address published on the city of Angola's official page on Facebook Hickman thanked the people of Angola for voting him into office five times.
“Although many people know I have already made this decision a while back I thought it best that I make it official today,” said the mayor.
Hickman also said that serving as the mayor for almost 22 years, 2001-2023, was an honor to him, and he enjoyed the job as it was “a very humbling experience” and “very fulfilling at the same time.”
He also noted that he never expected to be in the office for so long, and he was fortunate to leave it, still wanting to do the job “not counting days” and also having won his last election.
“I am fortunate that I am able to leave on my own terms,” said Hickman.
The mayor said he was also fortunate to have the opportunity to work with all city council members “whose goals are to make this community safe and to make it better,” as well as with the department heads and employees that “have always looked at their jobs as meaningful to the community.”
“It wasn't just a job to them,” said Hickman. “It was personal.”
He also thanked all the citizens who have volunteered to represent the community on various boards, commissions, and Downtown and Main Street Committees, as well as city core communities.
Some of the communities that the mayor mentioned were Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and its leadership, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and its administration and staff, and Steuben County Community Foundation and its President and CEO Jennifer Danic.
Hickman also highlighted the role of Trine University in providing Angola and Steuben County with “so many opportunities that other communities our size don't have.” President Earl Brooks' leadership, said the mayor, has brought the university to an unprecedented growth in student population, program expansion, and facility and athletic growth.
“These are why they are the fastest growing private university in Indiana,” said Hickman.
The mayor also brought to the attention a few other individuals that helped the community thrive, including Isaac Lee, executive director of Steuben County Economic Development Corp. and former Clerk/Treasurer Deb Twitchell who has been in the office for 20 years.
“She was absolutely the best and was so helpful,” said the mayor. “Ryan Herbert has stepped into that role and is doing a great job also.”
The mayor said he was glad that the community was fortunate to have several great developers and attract excellent industries, commercial businesses and retail businesses that provide quality and diversified jobs in the community.
Hickman gave special thanks to his family — his children and grandchildren and his wife Lynne, who “has always been 100% supportive” of his mayor duties even though they had “only had three vacations over the last 21 years.”
“To Lynne and my family, I thank you for your patience and understanding. I love you all so much and I'm going to try to do a better job of being just Papa, dad and husband,” said Hickman.
In his address Hickman also paid tribute to former Mayor Bill Selman who encouraged Hickman to take the office following his death in February 2001. Selman was in his third term in office when he passed.
“Mayor Selman's faith in me will never be forgotten,” said Hickman.
He said that it was every mayor's goal to leave the office with the feeling that the community is in even better shape than “we found it when we came in,” and he hoped that the citizens of Angola felt that the city was not just spending their hard-earned tax money, but investing it to improve the quality of life.
“Once again thank you Angola for allowing me the honor of being your mayor. I promise you that I will not let up at all in my last year in office,” said Hickman. “I truly love our community.”
So far, there is only one announced candidate for mayor, Republican Councilman Dave Martin.
Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong, a Democrat who had hinted at a run for mayor after Hickman left office, said she would not be a candidate.
Prior to Selman and Hickman, only one Democrat had held the office of mayor and that was for one term. Between Selman and Hickman, Democrats held the office for 32 straight years.
Editor Mike Marturello contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.