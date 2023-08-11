Seven people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Ashlee J. Berry, 30, of the 11000 block of Gilbert Road, Pittsford, Michigan, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Fermont, on charges of felony identity deception and misdemeanor failure to appear in court, false informing, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Heather L. Bonham, 43, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested in the 600 block of Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Linda M. Conrad, 40, of the 600 block of West Kiser Street, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Michael F. Danning, 37, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Ashley N. Haughn, 31, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested on Harcourt Road at Williams Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Sarah Holdsworth, 34, of the 100 block of West Thompson Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 west of C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jason M. Pauliukaitis, 31, of the 100 block of West Thompson Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 west of C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
