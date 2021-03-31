Police arrest seven people on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nathaniel J. Hull, 27, of the 400 block of Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Teresa Jeffries, 71, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
• Phillip G. Ketcham Sr., 56, of the 900 block of C.R. 300E, arrested at home on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, violating a protective order.
• Barry F. King, 54, of the 200 block of Spruce Street, Fostoria, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael A. Knouff, 28, of the 6400 block of East C.R. 784N, Fremont, arrested in the 200 block of Bayberry Court on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Nathan L. Patrick, 39, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeffery S. Welch, 37, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery and misdemeanor domestic battery and battery.
