ANGOLA – Angola Common Council Monday approved 2023 Fire Protection Agreement with the town of Fremont for a portion of Jamestown Township.
“It is a typical yearly agreement between the City of Angola and Fremont for Angola to cover part of Jamestown Township,” said Angola Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert.
Fremont-Angola 2023 Fire Protection Agreement states that Angola Fire Department gets paid for providing firefighting and other appropriate emergency services to its portion of Jamestown Township to the extent reasonable.
The sum payable to Angola Fire Department is contingent upon the executed agreement for 2023 between the Town of Fremont and Jamestown Township, and Fremont pays to Angola Fire Department $73,150 for these services including $36,575 prior to Jun. 30, 2023, and $36,575 prior to Dec. 31, 2023.
The cost of agreement this year increased in comparison to the last year, when the amount payable to Angola was $70,000, said Herbert. The increase was set with the growth ratio which was 4.5%, said Fremont Clerk-Treasurer Mary K. (Kathy) Parsons.
She also explained that the Town of Fremont has contracted with Jamestown Township to provide fire protection since 2011.
“We contract with Jamestown and then contract with the City of Angola and the Orland Fire Department to help cover a portion of Jamestown Township in conjunction with the Fremont Fire Department,” she said.
This year the Town of Fremont Council President Steve Brown informed Angola Mayor Richard Hickman in a letter that Jamestown Township had entered into a Fire Protection Contract for 2023 with the Town of Fremont. Brown suggested, however, that Angola and Orland Fire Departments continue to cover a portion of Jamestown Township.
The map attached to the letter indicates that James Township was divided into three proposed areas of supervision for each of the mentioned fire departments. The Angola Fire Department, reads the map, should take care of Jimmerson Lake, the Northern part of Lake James and Pokagon State Park, and the Seven Sisters Lakes.
Fremont Fire Department, it indicates, is responsible for the Northeastern part of the township with Otter Lakes, Green Lake, and Lake George, and Orland Fire Department oversees the Northwestern part of Jamestown including Michiana Lake.
The payments include insurance costs, clothing, automobile, “and other allowances required or permitted by law,” reads 2023 Fire Protection Agreement.
“It being agreed that such legally required insurance and allowances will be procured by the Angola Fire Department,”
The term of the agreement is Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, and it can be renewed annually by the parties.
