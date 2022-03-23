ANGOLA — For the first time in three years, the public will be able to learn about and experience the cultures represented at Trine University during the annual International Night celebration.
Trine will host its 53rd annual International Night, themed “Designed for Diversity,” from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the MTI Center. Admission is free.
The event, which typically draws hundreds of attendees, was limited to the campus community last year due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic canceled International Night in 2020.
“We’re excited to welcome members of the public back to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the international community at Trine University,” said Mari McHenry, director of international community services. “Many people from the area enjoy taking part in this event and we are glad we can once again share it with them.”
Planned activities include an African drums workshop, henna tattoos, caricatures, a rock wall, gaming trailer, inflatable games and the opportunity to make jewelry and stuffed animals. Trine’s Black Student Union will co-host a fashion show during the event.
Food samples will include a Hoosier Mama food truck offering quesadillas and lemonade as well as several stations inside the MTI Center, with food by Bon Appetit.
One concession stand will feature poutine, a dish of French fries and cheese curds topped with brown gravy, as well as “mockaritas,” “mock-tais” and edible orchids. The second concession stand will offer fish and chips.
An African station will have beef skewers with berbere spice, tomato and ginger jam, as well as chicken. A station representing Latin America will include empanadas, chips and salsa, and churros, and a South Asia station will feature vegetable samosas (pastries) with a side of raita sauce.
Stations throughout the MTI Center will represent nations including Benin, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, India, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Somolia, Togo, the United Kingdom and Yemen.
International Night enables students, faculty and staff from other nations to share their cultures with the Trine campus and local community. The event also provides an opportunity for all to experience and celebrate Trine’s growing international population and embrace its members as part of the community.
