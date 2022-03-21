ANGOLA — Steuben County commissioners approved a resolution moving forward with the Steuben County judicial center project following the second of two required public hearings on the proposed $28 million facility.
Monday’s hearing lasted longer than the first, held March 7, but not by much, lasting barely 14 minutes.
The resolution approved Monday allows the county to move forward with a lease that would pay for the new judicial center. Final approval for the spending would have to be approved by the Steuben County Council.
Unlike the last hearing, one individual, Howard McKeever, Angola, spoke against the possible increase in taxes that will come with the project.
McKeever said his property taxes went up $500 last year and he was told they would increase again this year. While he said he can absorb the increases, many in the community could not.
“To increase this again ... you keep increasing taxes on people, you keep pinching them,” McKeever said. “You’re hurting the people who live on the edge.”
It has been estimated that the project will cost the owner of the median-priced home in Steuben County, $148,800, an additional $39.10 in taxes a year, which comes out to $3.26 a month. The median price means half of the homes in Steuben County are valued for tax purposes below $148,800 and the remaining half are above $148,800.
Peters Municipal Consultants, Franklin, has provided the county with financial data on the project. Their models are based on a project cost of $30.5 million, which is on the high side. Jeff Peters said on March 7 that the projected cost and corresponding taxes were estimated on the high side.
The preliminary estimate for the project from construction manager Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, was $27.8 million.
Weigand and building designer RQAW, Fishers, meanwhile, have been working on trimming the cost of the project. So far, said Weigand’s Dave Jankowski, about $1.75 million in costs have been cut and an additional $500,000 to $1 million is possible, bringing the cost to between $25 million and $26 million.
“We have been meeting with the architects/engineers on potential cost savings,” Jankowski said.
The initial cuts, which included items such as the height of the structure, eliminating mechanical elements, using less reinforcement in stairwells and the like, brought the price down by $1.7 million. Jankowski said there were many elements on the list of the reductions that have yet to have a price put to them, so the cost will go down even further. Some high-end portions of the project, like two restrooms in each jury room, have been cut back to one.
“We’re hoping to see some substantial savings to this list,” Jankowski said.
“I personally feel this is a start. I still feel (the cost) needs to be addressed significantly,” Commissioner Shelton said.
Jankowski said it was hoped that all of the price reductions will be completed by the end of the week.
There were suggestions by Shelton and Commissioner Lynne Liechty on other ways to reduce costs, with the two taking opposite paths to get to their reductions. Shelton wanted to eliminate what he called frills such as chandeliers and winding staircases. Liechty wanted to keep the more fancy items but cut back the size of the building, which at this point could probably cause a lengthy delay in the project.
The current courthouse has about 20,000 usable square feet of space. The new building will be 56,410 square feet.
Shelton said one of the goals was to add space and he didn’t want to see it reduced.
“As Weigand has said, this is not a 20-year building, a 30-year building. This is a 100-year building,” said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
Howard reminded his fellow commissioners that the building before them follows the direction they gave RQAW.
“This is what we has a body directed to them,” he said.
Already, working on cutting back on the project has delayed its possible start, Jankowski said. Initially Weigand and RQAW wanted the project to start in August. Jankowski said the project will probably not get rolling until September or October.
Delays could possibly increase the cost even further with inflation hitting the construction industry hard this past year and already into this year.
That was evident in Shelton’s comments on how the cost of the project has more than doubled in the time he has served, first as a member of the Steuben County Council and now a commissioner. Some 4-6 years ago, there were costs for the project kicked about in the $12 million range. At one time, the council had put a $12 million cap on the project.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. It is to be build on county owned land on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.