INDIANAPOLIS — Area lawmakers say Hoosiers should visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if any of about $570 million in available unclaimed property is waiting for them.
Unclaimed property can come from any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time like unclaimed wages or commissions, savings and checking accounts, stock dividends, insurance proceeds, underlying shares, customer deposits or overpayments, certificates of deposit, credit balances, refunds, money orders and safe deposit box contents, says information from the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. It does not include abandoned vehicles, real estate or stolen property.
“People are always looking for extra cash and may not know it is just a few clicks away,” said Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola. “Hoosiers can easily get started on getting their property back by going online to Indiana Unclaimed.”
Hoosiers can visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or call 866-IN-CLAIM to see if they have money waiting to be claimed. Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, encourages Hoosiers to check their names along with the names of family members and friends.
“After recently checking the list, both my wife and mother had unclaimed money available to them,” Smaltz said. “We would have never known that if we had not taken the time to look. It is amazing the amount of money that is out there remaining unclaimed.”
The organization holding the potential unclaimed property makes every effort to contact the owner and establish activity through an online login, written correspondence, a withdrawal or deposit, or an update to personal information. If these attempts do not produce activity, the asset is reported to the state of the owner’s last known address.
“I urge all Hoosiers to go online and search for their names and the names of their family and friends, because you never know until looking,” said State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City). “It is almost like finding money you left in an old jacket or in the pocket of pants that went through the wash.”
Abbott said more than $30 million has been returned to Hoosiers so far this year.
Abbott represents House District 82, which includes all of Noble County and portions of Allen, Elkhart, LaGrange and Whitley counties.
Smaltz represents House District 52, which includes all of DeKalb County, and portions of Steuben and Allen counties.
Zent represents House District 51, which includes most of LaGrange and Steuben counties.
