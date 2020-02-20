FREMONT — Students get to experiment with a wide range of emotions while portraying the lives of a Jewish family and community this weekend as actors from Fremont Middle School stage, “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” Friday and Saturday on the stage in the high school auditorium.
“We are excited to do this production this year,” said director Candace Miller. “It has been fun and adventurous with the students.”
The cast typically has a fair amount of male roles, but being low on males, Miller has had female students step into those male roles.
“They haven’t complained a bit and have been very professional about it,” she said.
The show focuses on Tevye, played by Taylor Dennis, a Jewish father of five in the small village of Anatevka. Tevye is rooted in tradition and tries to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural norms as the influence of the world comes to his village.
“Our lead, Taylor Dennis, does an amazing job with his solos, monologues and with finding ‘his Tevye,’” Miller said.
Tevye’s wife, Golde, is played by Elyse Anzelmo. Miller said the humor and seriousness she brings to the role have “made it perfect.”
Paige Dornbush, who plays Tevye’s daughter Hodel, has a voice Miller said is destined for stages much, much bigger than the one at Fremont. She sings the song, “Far From the Home I love,” in the show.
“Her voice and talent will cause you to stop and take notice for sure,” Miller said.
When it comes to the bottle dance in the play, Miller gave a lot of praise for the dancers cast in Fremont’s production for the work they’ve put into the dance and for balancing actual glass bottles on their hats.
A few bottles have been broken over the course of rehearsing for the performance. But, Miller said, their dance is one that is sure to steal the show.
Perhaps one of the more unique aspects of the show is the fiddler.
Seventh grade student Leona Youtz is the fiddler and no, she’s not pretending to play. She will be actually playing her violin during the performances.
“It makes the show that much more authentic,” Miller said.
Youtz is a student of the Rev. Tom Adamson, Angola, and he has helped her rehearse her role, one that she was nervous about because of playing in front of her peers.
“Every member of our cast, whether a big or small role, makes this show amazing,” Miller said. “None of it would work without them.”
Performances are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., all in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $5 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.