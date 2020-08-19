BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Todd Perkins was tapped Monday as the newest member of the Prairie Heights Community School Board of Education.
He fills the seat vacated by Kirk Perkins for Milford Township.
Kirk Perkins left earlier this year due to personal reasons.
Interviews were held on Aug. 12 to fill the vacancy, with a total of four people being interviewed.
Those candidates, in addition to Perkins, were Rainelle Silver, Elisha Day and Tyler Randol.
During Monday’s meeting, board member Bob Ledgerwood thanked all of the applicants for their interest and took nominations from current board members for the position, with Brook German nominating Perkins.
No other nominations were made and the vote passed without opposition.
The Milford Township seat is not up for re-election this fall, though others on the board are.
Mike Howe holds the Springfield Township seat that is on the ballot. There has not yet been a name filed to run for the seat this fall.
The Salem Township seat is held by James Courtright. Jill A. Engle-Walworth has filed her candidacy as has Heather Culler.
Ledgerwood holds the seat for Jackson Township. No one has yet filed for the election for that seat, either.
A number of employment approvals were also granted Monday including one for Emily Wogomon, teacher at the elementary school, Alyssa Manahan as an elementary teacher, Kyle Randol as the middle school assistant football coach, Alexis Skeens as a middle school teacher, Cassandra Slone as junior varsity girls basketball coach and Isaac Allen as varsity assistant football coach.
Approval for employment was also given for high school instructional assistants Sarah Ross, Jessica Crago and Courtney Grace, middle school instructional assistant Melissa Wylie and part-time elementary school instructional assistants Cecilia Betancourt and Desiree Robison.
The board meets on the third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Meeting agendas and minutes can be found at ph.k12.in.us.
Superintendent Jeff Reed accepted a retirement letter from Dana Nagel, food service, and resignation notices were approved for McKinley Wheeler, Sophia Kreag, Heather Hershberger, Melissa DeLancey and Lisa McKee.
