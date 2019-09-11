ANGOLA — Trine University has named Bryan Hunter as its new director of digital marketing.
Hunter had worked in Trine’s information technology department since 2018, serving as administrator and instructional designer for the Moodle learning management system. He also taught web content management as an adjunct faculty member.
In his new role, he will facilitate the university’s online content and web design and provide training to enable Trine personnel to update content areas of trine.edu. He also will manage the university’s social media and implement social media marketing plans for major campus events and programs.
“For many potential students, families and friends of the university, the website and social media are their first exposure to Trine,” said Dave Jarzyna, vice president for university marketing and communications. “Bryan brings expertise, breadth of experience and knowledge of the university to this critical role, which will be invaluable as we continue to communicate the many successes of Trine University to an increasing number of publics.”
Before coming to Trine, Hunter served as an IT educator at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola. His prior experience includes multimedia teacher and radio station manager for Whitley County Consolidated Schools, web content manager and videographer at Missouri State University and videographer for the Springfield Cardinals baseball team.
He holds a master’s degree in educational technology and a bachelor’s degree in mass media studies from Missouri State University.
Hunter replaces Deborah Richard, who moved into a full-time faculty role this fall in Trine’s Ketner School of Business.
