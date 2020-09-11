Three people
arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Cheryl Mendenhall, 31, of the 6000 block of North Maplecrest Drive, Orland, arrested at C.R. 300N and S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Nathaniel L. Shockley, 34, homeless, arrested on a warrant.
• David J. Zervos, 38, of the 6000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
