STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When it comes to holiday shopping, there are a few key days to remember, right? Black Friday, Cyber Monday, um, Sleepy Sunday, Happy, Sneezy, Doc, and, of course, Christmas Eve — at least for those true holiday shopping procrastinators.
Actually, there really could be 12 key days of Christmas when it comes to shopping — and shipping — and they all are important this year. That’s because 2019 is a compressed Christmas season, with just 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Last year was the longest shopping period possible with 32 days.
Weather will affect those shopping days, of course. AccuWeather meteorologists say storms will continue to roam across the United States through the Thanksgiving weekend, including on Black Friday. AccuWeather provides weather content to KPC Media Group.
Seasonably cold weather can actually help retail sales, numerous analysts agree. Extremely low temperatures can depress sales, but that relationship continues to weaken as shoppers become more and more comfortable making their holiday purchases online. Since temperatures are not likely to be extreme either way, AccuWeather does not expect this to be a factor in 2019.
Here are the 12 days of Christmas shopping – and shipping – to keep in mind this holiday season. In the United States, Black Friday (Nov. 29), Super Saturday (Dec. 21) and the day after Christmas (Dec. 26), when returns and post-Christmas sales take place, are expected to be the first, second and third busiest shopping days, respectively.
As for Black Friday, its name has an unusual origin, involving college football, police officers, traffic jams and long workdays. Sounds like just another Saturday during the holiday shopping season….
Here are those 12 important holiday shopping days
11/28: Thanksgiving
11/29: Black Friday
11/30: Small Business Saturday
12/2: Cyber Monday
12/3: Giving Tuesday
12/9: Green Monday
12/14: Free Shipping Day
12/20: U.S. Postal Service deadline for first-class mail shipping
12/21: Super Saturday
12/22: Sunday before Christmas
12/24: Christmas Eve (There’s still time, procrastinators!)
12/26: Day after Christmas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.