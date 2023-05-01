ANGOLA — The Angola Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Adopt-a-Tree Festival last Saturday at Selman Timber Frame Pavilion.
In addition to receiving a tree seedling, the guests of the event also got a chance to participate in building blue bird houses.
“The little kids can come and do hands-on carpentry and take the house home, and hang it up for bluebird,” said organizer Amy Oberlin.
Oberlin added that while the overall focus of the event was to give away 300 trees, the organizers also prepared some coloring pages for the children as well.
The trees that were included in the giveaway this year included red oak, white oak and tulip poplar, which are the most popular with Adopt-a-Tree guests.
“They are very popular with our guests here at the Adopt-a-Tree Festival, they always go first,” said Oberlin.
She explained that the parks department ordered the tree seedlings from a nursery. The event started at Wing Haven, an ACRES Land Trust preserve, and it moved to the Parks and Recreation Department at Selman Timber Frame Pavilion. The organizers also kept the event going, even through COVID when it was held in a drive-through style.
“And it’s great, it’s a wonderful location for this,” said Oberlin.
She said that at least 300 people come to the even every year because all the seedlings end up being given out, and the guests bring about 50 children, but the organizers do not keep official track of the numbers.
One of the organizers who dates to the early days of the event, David Syler, who is a retired professor of mathematics, said they started to build bluebird houses at the tree giveaway as nesting boxes for the bluebirds in the beginning of the 1990s.
He said it was because the old wooden fence posts that the farmers used to use and that served as a primary source for the bluebird nesting boxes were replaced by steel and plastic making the bluebirds to lose their nesting sites.
“With the advent of chainsaw, oh good heaven, all kinds of trees came down, and they lose their nesting sites, so they are hungry for places to raise their young,” said Syler.
At first, he said, they used old lumber to recycle to new lumber that holds together much better when the children are hammering it. Syler said that the activity must have helped increase the bluebird population in Northeastern Indiana as if counted the number of guests that participated in bluebird houses building would exceed 300.
“There are more bluebirds in the county now,” he said.
Cindy Stoval, who came to the event with her daughter Jaclyn, 11, said that they came because it was a wonderful event where the children could use the tools themselves to build something to help the environment while also playing with their friends.
“This is our first year, but we’ve heard great things about it before, so we marked our calendar to get here this year,” said Stoval.
Jenna Mahnesmith brought her two toddlers to the event. She said they were initially going to build the bluebird houses, but it was too cold for that, and they decided to have cupcakes and coffee offered by the organizers and head home to plant their tree.
Krystal Parr, who, like Mahnesmith, came to the event for the first time said she was hoping to build a bluebird house with her 5-year-old daughter. Parr said they also got a tulip tree to plant at home.
Angola Parks Superintendent Matt Hanna explained that in comparison to the Memorial trees that cost a donation and are harder to get because they are given away when they are several feet high, the tree seedlings at the Adopt-a-Tree Festival are free because they are from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources statre nursery.
“It’s not hard to find them that size, it’s just hard to find the species you want that size,” said Hanna.
