ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Natasha R. Bonham, 33, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Callie A. Long, 18, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on West Fox Lake Road on misdemeanor charges of operating under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
