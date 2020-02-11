Five people arrested
by police Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Todd A. Bireley, 48, of the 100 block of C.R. 61, Hamilton, arrested at home on a felony charge of residential entry and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Mary J. Fluke, 61, of the 2000 block of Bowser Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Brandy L. Gibson, 27, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested in the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Todd J. Green, 38, of the 6000 block of Ramblewood, Fort Wayne, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 150S on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Arthur E. Sattison, 62, of the 9000 block of Wildwood Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
