It had been more than four years since I had returned “home” to England, where I was born and raised, before moving to the United States in 1991.
I had hoped to have returned sooner, but COVID-19, travel restrictions and other road bumps continued to push out my trip until I finally was able to “cross the pond” in April.
The purpose of my visit was to visit family. Sightseeing and lengthy road trips were not on my itinerary. My family lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in the north of England, and during my two-week stay, I was able to enjoy a variety of attractions, picturesque villages and stunning scenery right on the doorstep, or, at most, just a couple of hours away. Here are some of my favorites:
Whitby
Whitby is a seaside town and port in North Yorkshire, on the Yorkshire Coast at the mouth of the River Esk.
Part of Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula,” published in 1897, was set in Whitby. While staying in the West Cliff area overlooking the Whitby Abbey ruins, Stoker became inspired by the abbey’s Gothic splendor. In his Gothic horror novel, he described Whitby this way:
“This is a lovely place. The little River Esk runs through a deep valley which broadens out as it comes near the harbour … The houses of the old town are all red-roofed and seem piled up one after the other anyhow … Right over the town is the ruin of the Abbey, a noble ruin of immense size. Between it and the town is another church, the Parish one, round which is a big graveyard, all full of tombstones. It descends so steeply over the harbour that part of the bank has fallen away, and some of the graves have been destroyed.”
Today, visitors can enjoy Whitby with its ruined abbey, working harbor and sandy beaches. The River Esk flows through the center of the town and its east and west sides are linked by the “swing-bridge.” Whitby Abbey, St Mary’s Parish Church and the picturesque “old town” are located on the east side. The cobbled Church Street leads to the foot of the famous 199 steps leading from the town to St Mary’s Church and the Abbey Headland.
According to English Heritage, the ruins of Whitby Abbey are among the most celebrated sights of North Yorkshire. The first monastery was founded in about 657 AD. Now the shell of the 13th-century church of the Benedictine abbey founded after the Norman Conquest, dominates the headland.
The Whalebone Arch and bronze statue commemorating Whitby’s famous explorer, Captain James Cook, stand on the West Cliff, facing directly across the harbor to the Abbey. The many hotels and guest-houses on the West Cliff were built mainly during Victorian times when Whitby became a fashionable spa resort, visited by artists and writers, including Lewis Carroll and Charles Dickens.
Robin Hood’s Bay
Six miles south of Whitby is Robin Hood’s Bay, a picturesque old fishing village on the Heritage Coast of the North York Moors. Many houses in the village were built between 1650 and 1750 and whole families were involved in the fishing industry, which reached its peak in the mid-19th century.
In the 18th century, Robin Hood’s Bay reportedly was the busiest smuggling community on the Yorkshire coast. Tea, gin, rum, brandy and tobacco were among the contraband smuggled into Yorkshire from the Netherlands and France.
Today, most of Robin Hood’s Bay’s income comes from tourism. Visitors can enjoy the sandy beach, as well as explore rock pools and discover ancient fossils. The village’s twisting, narrow, steep cobbled streets are lined with wide range of cafes, pubs, restaurants, small shops and places to explore. Just outside of the village there are coastal and country walks, cycle paths and bridleways.
Old St. Stephen’s Church
Standing on a hillside in Fylingdales overlooking Robin Hood’s Bay is Old St. Stephen’s Church. Inside, it features a three-decker pulpit, box pews and remains “maiden’s garlands,” which were carried at the funeral of a young woman in the 19th century.
Memorials to the shipwrecked can be found both inside the church and in the churchyard. Built in 1821, the structure closed when the new church was consecrated in 1870 and was hardly ever used for the next 100 years. Now in the care of Churches Conservation Trust and still a consecrated building, it is looked after by a small group of local volunteers.
Uppermill
Uppermill is on the northeast side of Greater Manchester and was once famous for its wool and cotton mills. Sitting on the Huddersfield Narrow Canal and surrounded by the stunning Saddleworth Moor on the edge of the Pennines, today,
Uppermill is a great place for canal and riverside walks with friends and family. Uppermill is a popular stop for visitors to nearby Saddleworth and boasts number of craft shops, restaurants and cafes. Walks along the canal towpath, fishing and boating are some of the activities to be enjoyed. The canal has a couple of locks and there is a viaduct which it passes beneath.
Beaumont Park
Located a couple of miles outside of Huddersfield town center, the park was Huddersfield’s first public park and officially opened in October 1883.
Described as a fine example of a Victorian park, it is made up of a woodland area, network of paths, large bandstand with surrounding grassed areas and a visitor center which is run by the Park’s Friends voluntary group.
Visitors can enjoy the park’s ornate features, cascades, grottos, steep cliffs and picturesque woodland walks.
There are views down the Holme Valley and to the Lockwood Viaduct. The original design included open parkland, a “castle,” tearooms, a boating lake, pavilion, and two 24-meter waterfalls.
Holmfirth
Holmfirth is a town in West Yorkshire, six miles south of Huddersfield, in the heart of the Holme Valley.
Holmfirth is the renowned location of the TV classic “Last of the Summer Wine,” a British sitcom originally broadcast by the BBC from 1973 to 2010 and which was shown in more than 25 countries. The town offers a range of shopping and dining options at its many independent businesses.
Blackmoorfoot Reservoir
To the southwest of Huddersfield, Blackmoorfoot Reservoir is located between Meltham and Slaithwaite. While you cannot swim in the reservoir, you can enjoy a short walking route around the reservoir that passes though woodland and offers scenic views across the reservoir and the surrounding countryside.
Cannon Hall
Described as a “quintessentially English landscape,” Cannon Hall is a country house museum, park and gardens located between the villages of Cawthorne and High Hoyland in South Yorkshire.
Set on 70 acres of elegant parkland, the house itself was home to the Spencer and Spencer-Stanhope family for almost 300 years. The house was extended in the 1760s, with the further addition of the oak-paneled ballroom in 1891. The museum houses collections of fine furniture, paintings, ceramics and glassware.
