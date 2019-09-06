INDIANAPOLIS — Nine Angola Middle School music students got an advanced band lesson prior to the start of this school year.
During the Angola High School Marching Hornets band camp, an intense week in the summer dedicated to coalescing as a group and learning the 2019 marching band show, "Fortress," the Drum Corps International World Championships began in the Indianapolis area.
Held Aug. 5-10, this is the 11th year world championship events have been in Indiana, the eighth year for the INpact youth band and the third year Angola has been involved.
Angola High School junior Zane Davidson spent his summer in a DCI band and his was one of 35 world and open class drum and bugle corps that performed in the championships.
"Most of the band took the trip on Thursday," said band director Andrew Keiser. Following preliminaries Monday and Tuesday in Marion and a kickoff Wednesday in Indianapolis, the three-day competition started on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The middle schoolers, accompanied by their parents, spent Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis, performing Saturday during opening ceremonies for the final night of the championships. INpact is a DCI BANDtastic program that offers young musicians professional workshops and rehearsals along with the opportunity to meet other musicians from throughout the state and talk with directors for Indiana high schools and universities.
Keiser was one of the around 30 directors on staff.
"I kind of help coordinate INpact in general," said Keiser. "I help administer it."
Assisted by Angola High School clarinet player Alyssa Desharnais, a sophomore who attended as a mentor, the middle schoolers worked with around 500 other middle school band students from across the state, honing music they began practicing during the summer.
They included Ethan Plush, trumpet; Steven Newman, horn; Emily Pelaez-Zayas, flute; Addison Walter, clarinet; Kyle Alexander, alto saxophone; Vince Gilbert, percussion; Morgan Gaerte and Maggie O'Beirne, trumpet; and Aireana Lanning, trombone.
Grouped by instrument, the Angola musicians were peppered throughout the throng of middle school instrumentalists. They participated in what DCI calls a "a whirlwind tour of Indianapolis for rehearsals and activities" on Friday. It included guest speakers and leadership workshops.
Saturday, the students performed alongside Yamaha Artist Al Chez, former trumpeter of the Late Show with David Letterman, prior to the DCI Open Finals. The U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps performed its field show and the National Anthem.
"I think the students really enjoy it and it fosters an interest in performances that happen beyond the city limits," said Keiser.
