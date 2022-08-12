ANGOLA — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat sentenced Matthew Poeppel, 53, to 10 years in prison for an assault on his mother that occurred May 14, 2021.
Poeppel was facing up to 18 years after he was found guilty of numerous charges.
Public defender James McEntarfer asked for a four-year of conviction for his client claiming, that Poeppel simply was not smart. Poeppel denied his attorney's characterization and said that he was a good person.
“I got a big education. I am a good person. I treat people fair,” said Poeppel.
Poeppel was found guilty of Level 5 felony criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury; Level 6 felony intimidation; Class A misdemeanor domestic battery; and Class A misdemeanor interference with reporting a crime by a jury on July 14.
McEntarter, who built the line of defense over Poeppel’s poor mental health and low IQ, also noted that in a presentence report some of his client's words were misquoted and it wasn’t stated that some of his previous criminal history cases were vacated. The attorney also noted that although the presentence was well-written it was not deep enough.
“It mentions things, it just doesn’t go deep enough,” said McEntarter.
He brought to the court’s attention that according to the estimates, his clients’ IQ was 78, and that was in the lowest 7 percentile of the population, which means that 93 percent of people have higher IQ than Poeppel.
McEntarter asked the court to view his client, a 53-year-old man, who has been through the criminal justice system multiple times as a person who was not as smart as he was thought of. Poeppel, said his attorney, “looks, and acts, and sounds a lot better than he is.”
“He has always been perceived as functioning well-above his intellectual capacity,” said McEntarter,
The attorney also mentioned that his client who has been treated in the hospitals including Parkview Health and Beacon Health System multiple times over the period of 1991 to 2021, and has mental health issues.
“It does explain some of the underlying things that are going on here,” said McEntarfer, asking for four years of concurrent sentences on all counts.
Poeppel asked the court to take into consideration that he was previously treated in the hospitals not because he had mental health problems, but because he suffered from cocaine substance abuse, and he was an alcoholic, but despite those issues he was a good worker.
Poeppel mentioned that he was working through COVID six to seven days a week, and he also worked as a computer programmer in Elkhart, and he worked as a head of laser department in a plant in Goshen for several years, and he worked in a plant in Fort Wayne for nine years, and “put the trains together” in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and in Atlanta, Georgia.
People added that he worked as a tire salesman and mechanic, and he was certified in home repairs and electrical. Poeppel said that despite what his brother said of him of not being trustworthy, he was deemed trustworthy by his multiple employers.
He said that he was raised by his father, a Vietnam veteran, and that his mother, who, he said, used to drink and was on pain pills, did the same things she did to Poeppel and he had to defend himself to his father before.
“I had to pull my father off her,” said Poeppel.
He also mentioned that when his mother got in an accident, he was the caretaker for her, and he brought her to the bathroom in the middle of night.
“She drove my father into the ground,” said Poeppel, “and now she is trying to drive me into the ground.”
He also mentioned that he had previously gone through a substance abuse program, and community transition program, and complained that the criminal justice system gave no “credit for the hard work” that he did.
“That is what the incarceration machine is all about,” said Poeppel.
Poeppel said that his grandfather, a World War II veteran, told him to never do harm to a woman. He said that the person whose mental health should be discussed should be his mother and not him, and that he felt that he was robbed of his freedom and all he did was to defend himself.
“I did stop her from keeping to strike me,” said Poeppel.
Judge Wheat found the following aggravating circumstances in Poeppel’s case — prior criminal history, relations of trust between the defendant and his victim, age of his mother (76), little or no remorse shown by Poeppel during the hearings.
For that the judge sentenced Poeppel to seven years of consecutive imprisonment on the charges and to three more years of imprisonment as a habitual offender.
