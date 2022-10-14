Former Vice President Mike Pence’s impassioned speech on returning the Republican Party’s conservative values to power brought the 500 party faithful attending Wednesday’s annual Allen County Republican Party Reagan Bean Dinner fundraising event to their feet several times.
In fact, the room in Fort Wayne’s Grand Wayne Center erupted when he declared, “We are 26 days away from the beginning of a great American comeback in the House and Senate. The Republicans are on a roll, and we expect to gain more seats.”
Pence reflected on his first meeting with a “fellow from New York” (President Donald Trump) in 2016 and when he was asked to join the Republican ticket.
“Mainly we talked about Indiana. He asked how you balance budgets, cut taxes and promote educational choice. I said just be elected by Hoosiers because they believe in conservative values and supporting conservative leaders. It was never a dull moment when I was vice president. There were inspiring moments and challenging days. In the light of the disastrous Biden/Harris administration I will always be proud of the Trump/Pence record and never stop fighting to put those policies back into practice in our nation’s capital.
“I want you to be encouraged. This is not just an opportunity to win, but it can be a realignment election. This fall’s general election will be the start of another red wave of GOP victories beginning in the House with the retirement of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once and for all. The American people are done with the policies of the radical left socialist policies of runaway spending, trampling on our liberties, trampling on American values and promoting un-American education critical race theory, which is just state-sanctioned racism in the schools of this country. People are appalled with disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. They’re ready for change and electing women and men to turn this country back to what made our country strong and good.
“In the next 26 days we need to do our part to engage our neighbors and friends and stand without apology for strong national defense, principles of less government and less taxes and traditional values. By showing our unshakable commitment to supporting and protecting the Constitution of the United States, the American people will rally to our cause.
“Let’s keep it going Indiana! Let’s hold the banner of freedom high and we’ll have an election like you’ve never seen.”
Following the conclusion of the keynote address, local and area Republican candidates for office were introduced, including U.S. Rep. Jim Banks and U.S. Sen. Todd Young. Young gave brief remarks,and played a recorded message from U.S. Sen. Mike Braun.
As the crowd began to disperse and file out of the hall, Tom Didier, Fort Wayne 3rd District councilman and candidate for the Republican nomination for mayor of Fort Wayne in May, stopped to comment on the former vice president’s talk.
“It was a very powerful speech,” said Didier, who at the start of the evening delivered an impassioned version of the national anthem. “I particularly liked his inspired thoughts, and I loved his energy. His words pulled me in, and I don’t think I had ever heard so much passion and expression in his voice before. I liked how he expressed what we need to do to be this conservative voice in the community and throughout the state of Indiana. It was great!”
New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael, who has already announced his run for a second term, said that “as a Mike Pence Republican who believes in God, family and community, I thought his talk was very inspiring and spot on. He’s a great Hoosier, a great American and a humble public servant. As he said, if we work hard we will take control of the House and possibly the Senate in the coming election.”
U.S. midterm elections will be held Nov. 8. Early voting has begun.
