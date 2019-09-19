Six people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday.
• Kirstin D. Callahan, 28, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Nichelle A. Carpenter, 50, of the 600 block of East C.R. 660N, Fremont, arrested at in the 700 block of Shelter Way on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Chad D. Marowelli, 40, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested in the 2000 block of Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Seth J. Pocock, 26, of the 7200 block of North Jamestown Road, Fremont, arrested on Lane 101A Long Beach Lake, Fremont, on felony charges of battery of a person younger than 14 by a person older than 18 and strangulation.
• Marti A. Weis, 48, of 100 block of Roosevelt Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 700 block of Shelter Way on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
Brian P. Wolf, 63, of the 200 block of East Chicago Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 700 block of Shelter Way on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
