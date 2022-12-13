ANGOLA — The rising jail population in the Steuben County Jail has forced Sheriff R.J. Robinson to seek additional funding to pay for meals for those incarcerated.
On Tuesday the Steuben County Council approved an additional appropriation of $25,000 for the jail to pay for meals, which cost the county approximately $2.13 per meal per detainee.
Multiply that by the number of people in the jail — it was 99 on Tuesday — and it adds up over the course of a month. For 99 people, it comes out to just over $210 times three, or a little over $632 a day. For a month, that comes to $18,978.
The $25,000 will get the jail through the end of the year, when a new budget kicks in starting Jan. 1.
"Daily population is up from the previous year," Robinson said.
On average, the jail is housing 13 more people a day that the previous year. These numbers are up considerably from lows seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Of course we can't anticipate population numbers but we are up," Robinson said.
Usually the jail population starts declining in December, but not this year.
The Steuben County Jail is not housing any detainees from neighboring counties. And Robinson said the Indiana Department of Corrections is taking more prisoners than it had in the past.
He said seven convicts were shipped out to DOC facilities on Tuesday morning.
The jail's capacity is 175 beds, and if it hits 80% of that figure, it is considered full by the state.
The 175 bed figure is somewhat misleading. Due to certain segregation regulations, like sex and types of offenders, some beds are left unused.
