Several people arrested by police over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jackson D. Atkinson, 23, of the 400 block of East Felicity Street, arrested at McKinley Street at Mill Street, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Nicholas C. Bateman, 24, of the 300 block of Cobblers Way, Waterloo, arrested on Mill Street at Wohlert Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Roberto B. Carrillo, 27, of the 1000 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and false informing.
• Nathan A. Conn, 41, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Roy J. Fisk, 58, of the 100 block of East Pearl Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua D. Gaunt, 28, of the 1200 block of Lancaster Street, Bluffton, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Trevor Grady, 21, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, arrested in the 4000 block West U.S. 20, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
• Casey A. Lockwood, 36, of the 4000 block of East Church Street, Hamilton, arrested at Bellefontaine Road at Peninsula Street, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Vincente S. Mendez, 59, of the 1000 block of East. C.R. 625N, Fremont, arrested on East Maumee Street at Washington Street, on a charge of felony habitual traffic offender.
• Henry R. Morales, 27, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested at McKinley Street at Mill Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Marcy A. Perren, 37, of the 6300 block of East U.S. 20, arrested in the 1200 block of West C.R. 400N, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Tory R. Riley, 42, of the 1300 block of West Packard Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Arrow D. Rodenbeck, 26, of the 900 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of msidemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Crystal R. Schroeder, 38, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 800 block of East Maumee Street, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.