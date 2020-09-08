FREMONT — A 20-plus year consignment shopper herself, Kathy Ehinger has decided to turn that enjoyment into a business by opening her shop, ShowKase Home Consign at 810 S. Broad St., Fremont.
“I have shopped consignment for years, loving the thrill of the hunt,” she said. “We moved to this area and I still loved going to these stores, but couldn’t find any.”
Between that and a conversation with a real estate agent talking about needing a consignment shop that would take furniture from a lake home that was being sold helped her get the ball rolling into opening her shop.
Things in her store, she said, are arranged as you would want to see them in your house and the variety is ever changing.
Most of the larger pieces like cabinets, desks and sectional sofas can be found in the part of the building that was previously used as a dance studio.
“I try to run the gamet on stuff,” she said. “I have dish ware, drapes, rugs, lamps, furniture and more in here.”
One thing she said that doesn’t still sell as its original use is television cabinets. As television’s have changed over the years, they don’t fit in the old style cabinets so people are getting rid of them.
Ehinger has taken a few and repurposed them into liquor cabinets.
She saw the inspiration in a magazine that was selling a cabinet bar system for $5,000. It was one of those things she looked around, knew she could make it happen with a television cabinet, so she did.
Other pieces in the shop like dressers and end tables, she said, could also easily be purchased to be redone or repurposed depending on what someone wanted, as they are solid, well-made items.
Stock is constantly being rotated as it sells or new items come in from consignors.
“Business has been building since I opened,” she said. “Word of mouth has done a lot.”
She also credits having a couple of bright blue signs out front for driving some business, as she’s had people see the signs and come in off the street just to see what the store is all about.
Her plan for the rest of 2020 is to be open through November, close for the winter, and begin again in the spring.
Right now, open hours are typically Thursday through Sunday afternoons, as Monday through Wednesday are reserved for those coming in to consign new pieces so Ehinger can talk with them without being interrupted or help unload their items into the shop.
However, she said she will always work by appointment as well if needed to accommodate someone’s schedule.
New items are regularly featured on the store’s social media pages. On Facebook and Instagram, search @showkasehome to find the pages. The store website is www.showkasehomeconsign.com.
For more information, visit those pages online or call 527-1114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.