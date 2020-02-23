INDIANAPOLIS — If a tenant at a rental skips town and bails on his or her utility bills, many cities and towns bill the landlord to collect.
But that may be changing, leading to a system that could burden small utilities to try to track down and squeeze payments out of delinquent renters or lead to increasing hook-up fees or even future rate increases.
State lawmakers are considering House Bill 1165, which would effectively prevent municipal utilities from trying to collect unpaid bills if services like water or electric are put in the tenant’s name.
The bill passed the House on a divided vote — 64-31 — on Jan. 29 and is working its way through the Indiana Senate. The Senate utilities committee passed the bill 8-3 as it now heads to the full floor for a vote.
Upon request from Rep. Woody Burton, R-Whiteland, who authored the bill, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an opinion supporting the spirit of the bill, stating that forcing landlords to pay for tenant accounts is contrary to the law.
“Municipal utility cannot hold a property owner responsible for its tenant’s utility bills if the tenant is responsible for prompt payment of outstanding balances under the lease, and if the landlord is not a party to the agreement for utility service,” Hill wrote. “However, the property owner may voluntarily sign the agreement for utility service to the property. In that situation, the landlord could be responsible for the tenant’s unpaid bills, and the utility could deny service if bills remain delinquent.”
The attorney general’s opinion also stated that municipalities couldn’t withhold service from a new tenant based on the nonpayment from a previous tenant at the same address.
Burton said he drafted the bill in response to some communities, including a local town in his home Johnson County, that made blanket declarations that landlords will be responsible for their tenant utility bills.
From the renter side, if a tenant is not paying their utility bills, they’re also likely not paying their monthly rent payment either. Since evictions can take 60-90 days, putting all of the utility cost on a landlord who may not be getting rent and can’t get a delinquent tenant out in a timely manner becomes a large burden.
“It’s not economically feasible and it also encourages raising the rents,” Burton said, stating that rents may get inflated to cover those worst-case scenarios.
Burton also pointed out that sewer service is exempt, since communities can’t turn off sewer service like they can water or electric, so municipalities will still be able to put a lien on the property for unpaid sewer bills, which a landlord would ultimately be responsible for at tax time.
State law allows communities to request a deposit, allows them to credit check and even to deny service with a reason, Burton noted as methods local governments could use to protect themselves financially. Landlords or other people can still voluntarily co-sign for a tenant with suspect credit, his bill would just prevent municipalities from compelling landlords to take financial responsibility.
Burton owns rentals in Greenwood, a city in northern Johnson County located just south of Indianapolis.
The bill-in-progress is causing some concerns with local governments who are operating utilities on typically thin margins and don’t necessarily have the staff to chase down delinquent tenants.
This past week, Butler passed a resolution opposing the bill, citing concerns that it would hamstring the city’s ability to collect unpaid utility bills.
“Essentially what it’s doing is prohibiting a municipality from holding the landlord responsible for tenant accounts,” city attorney Cedric Hollabaugh explained. “Currently, the City of Butler forces the landlord to be the account holder on utility accounts, therefore having a higher chance — if the tenant moves out — to have that account collected upon. House Bill 1165 would essentially prevent all municipalities from holding a landlord liable or putting the landlord’s name on that utility account.”
Butler’s street superintendent said having water accounts put in tenants names instead of property owners would create more work in running around doing water turn ons and shut offs. He said the city workers used to have 30-such trips per month.
Clerk-treasurer Angela Eck also warned the move could cause an eventual increase in rates if the city needs to recoup money on uncollected accounts from tenants who moved and can’t be located.
One solution could be raising the turn-on fee — currently a non-refundable $50 — but that would mean tenants would need to provide more money up front when they start a rental.
The Indiana Association of Cities and Towns, now known as Aim, has opposed the bill too.
“Aim opposes this bill because it hamstrings the ability of municipal utilities to recover unpaid bills and disallows existing practice in some utilities around the state,” the organization wrote in a legislative update earlier this year.
The impact the bill would have in the four-county area would vary, because communities all handle utility billing differently.
In Angola, Clerk-treasurer Deb Twitchell said the bill wouldn’t have an impact because Angola already puts all utility accounts in the tenant name.
If people don’t pay, Angola pursues the delinquent amount in two different ways.
Water bills get sent to a collection agency, which is then responsible for tracking the tenant and collecting the amount. For sewer/trash/stormwater amounts, the city places a lien on the property for any delinquent amounts.
Twitchell said typically the $100 deposit that the utility requires is enough to cover an unpaid bill, so it’s not typically a problem.
Kendallville, on the other hand, would be affected by the bill. While the city allows either landlords or tenants to start utility service, if a tenant fails to pay after two consecutive months, the bill is rolled over to the property owner.
Kendallville Clerk-treasurer Katie Ritchie said that probably wouldn’t be allowed if HB 1165 passes, so she’s working with the city attorney and council to start thinking about alternatives.
“We’re just looking at different avenues for what as a municipality we can and cannot do,” Ritchie said.
Kendallville doesn’t currently charge a deposit to start utility service, but that’s one option the city could adopt to protect itself in the future.
Ritchie said when individual start utility service, the city searches to see if they have any outstanding bills at other properties and, if they do, they can’t start new service until the debt is paid.
Auburn would be significantly impacted because all utility bills have to either be put in the owner’s name or can only be put in a tenant name if a property owner agrees to take financial responsibility, according to clerk-treasurer office staff.
Both measures, foreseeably, would be disallowed if the bill goes through.
Auburn requires a two-month deposit when utilities are started, and that helps to cover most or all of the cost if a property owner stops paying their water bill. Owners then get a disconnect notice and service is shut off if payment isn’t made.
But HB 1165 would potentially force Auburn to overhaul the way it bills customers, so the measure could have significant impact on the city.
Outside of local communities, the bill also received opposition from Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, who was one of the 31 House members to vote against it.
Abbott, who served for decades on the Rome City Town Board, said he put weight into the opposition from municipalities and sympathized with the effort they might have to expend to track down delinquent ratepayers.
“That puts a burden on our towns. They work on a tight budget and that put a lot of undue burden on them,” Abbott said. “They don’t have the resources and the landlord should be responsible.”
If cities and towns have to switch to billing tenants only and can’t hold a property owner responsible, Abbott could foresee communities racking up unpaid balances. And, over time, if the utilities lose revenue because of non-payment, communities will have to make up that cost, probably in the form of a rate increase from everyone else.
“You’ll see an increase in rates that will be spread out across the usage, the property owners who are paying their bills are going to see the increase,” Abbott said. “In all fairness, I couldn’t vote for it.”
Reps. Denny Zent, R-Angola, and Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, voted in favor of the bill.
