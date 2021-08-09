ANGOLA — Former Sen. Joe Donnelly will be in Angola Tuesday to appear with Angola Mayor Dick Hickman as the Indiana Democratic Party's American Jobs Plan tour comes to Steuben County.
The tour is an effort by the Indiana Democratic Party to show why Indiana needs the Jobs Plan and a revitalized infrastructure system. The statewide tour, a sequel to the American Rescue Plan tour, will allow Hoosiers to hear more about a plan that will create good-paying jobs, dismantle Indiana's “right to work” laws (creating Indiana’s “work more for less” economy) and build a better future for Hoosier families, a news release from the Indiana Democratic Party said.
The American Jobs Plan is supported by a large majority of American voters, including 41% of Republicans. This includes Indiana Republican mayors Jim Brainard (Carmel) and Steve Collier (Lawrence), who signed onto a letter supporting the bipartisan deal for part of the Jobs Plan.
“Indiana needs to create more economic opportunities for everyone. Sadly, for years, Republicans have deployed catchy buzzwords to gloss over a state that just isn’t working for most Hoosiers. People are being told to work more for less, drive on crumbling roads and bridges, and provide for their families despite high childcare costs and little to no access to high-speed internet. This is simply unacceptable in 2021,” said Mike Schmuhl, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. “President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan will fix the problems that Indiana Republicans have failed to address by creating a level playing field for hard-working folks who deserve a brighter future for themselves and their families. Democrats are hopeful Republicans will join us to get this done instead of defaulting to blatant partisanship. Solutions should come before party, and the American Jobs Plan will take Indiana to the #NextLevel.”
NextLevel, ironically, is the name for initiatives advanced by Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration.
Under the proposed American Jobs Plan, Indiana will fix its crumbling roads and bridges, take broadband internet expansion to the next level, eliminate childcare deserts for families, strengthen unions via the Protect the Right to Organize Act and secure better health care access for Indiana’s 400,000-plus veterans, the news release said. Hoosiers can learn more about the Jobs Plan by visiting the Indiana Democratic Party’s website: “The American Jobs Plan: Why Indiana Needs It.”
"Despite continued efforts of Republicans to divide us, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been delivering for Hoosier families since they took office. The results are in: Democrats deliver good jobs and better opportunities," Steuben County Democratic Chair Judy Rowe said in an email.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Plan that's working through the U.S. Senate cleared another vote late Sunday and could possibly receive a final vote today or early Tuesday.
The bill is not supported by Indiana's two senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun. On the first procedural vote last week, Young for in favor of it, saying it would be good for Indiana (see related story).
