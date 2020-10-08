ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, has purchased new equipment for its wellness center.
The room was closed Tuesday for the upgrade.
State-of-the-art functional cable trainers, half racks, Smith machines and other workout staples are ready for use.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this top-of-the-line equipment,” said Brice Bolinger, wellness director. “We believe this new equipment will be a tool used by our members to reach their wellness goals at the Y.”
The YMCA received input from members, staff and board when updating the equipment.
“We wanted this to be a space that met the needs of our community,” said Sarah Funkhouser, CEO.
The Y is open seven days a week and tours are offered during business hours. Memberships and daily guest passes can be purchased.
The nonprofit YMCA offers aquatic, wellness, fitness and sports programming for adults and children, serving more than 4,000 members, including over 1,000 children, from Steuben County and surrounding areas.
