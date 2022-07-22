WATERLOO — The Andersons, in cooperation with Purdue Extension, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the DeKalb and Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation Districts are pleased to announce the 2022 Agronomy Field Day. All producers are welcome to attend and learn more about the latest updates in agriculture.
This free event will be held at the Andersons’ Waterloo Farm Center, 4743 C.R.– 28, on Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Registration begins at 7 a.m., with an optional grain market session from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Welcome and introductions for the day’s events are scheduled for 8:45 a.m., followed by plot tours at 9 a.m.
There will be three stops on the tour each with a 50 minute presentation. Transportation will be provided.
Topics for the tour include:
- “Soybean Management” with Shaun Casteel, Purdue University
- “Micros & Biologicals” with Jessica Link, The Andersons
- “Cover Crop Roots and Tile Camera Updates” with Derek Thompson, NRCS DeKalb County
Following lunch, Ann Kline of Purdue University will present a session titled “Anhydrous Ammonia Safety.” Education credits for Private Applicators and other Ag Specialists will be announced the day of the event.
The day will wrap up with homemade ice cream at 1:30 p.m.
To reserve a place, please respond to The Andersons at 837-8162 by Monday. Rervations are appreciated for planning purposes.
