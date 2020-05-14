ANGOLA — An Angola couple was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly leading several police agencies on a chase throughout Steuben County, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Shortly after noon, police were called to the 7500 block of C.R. 650W in Millgrove Township for a report of a man and woman reportedly arguing in a pickup truck that had a broken out rear window.
Before police could arrive, a vehicle matching the description by the caller was seen near the interchange at mile marker 354 on Interstate 69.
After police caught up with the 1999 Chevy Silverado driven at times by Kerri Ann Rugg, 32, Angola, and Clayton William Rugg, 32, Angola, they were unable to get the vehicle to stop.
Initially it was determined that Kerri was driving then she switched places with Clayton.
The chase continued to U.S. 20 westbound when it eventually ended near C.R. 600W.
The Ruggs were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Steuben County Jail.
Clayton Rugg was charged with one count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony and also had outstanding arrest warrants out of Steuben and Allen counties. Kerri Rugg was charged with one count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were Angola Police, Fremont Police, Orland Police and the Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.